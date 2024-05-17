Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 142.58% YOY

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 142.58% YOY

Livemint

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 54.37% YoY & profit increased by 142.58% YoY

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q4 Results Live

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q4 Results Live : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 54.37% & the profit increased by 142.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 52.55% and the profit increased by 12.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 30.65% q-o-q & decreased by 35.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.18% q-o-q & increased by 46.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.53 for Q4 which increased by 248.61% Y-o-Y.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has delivered 14.53% return in the last 1 week, 131.96% return in last 6 months and 112.89% YTD return.

Currently the Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has a market cap of 7394.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of 917.4 & 343.6 respectively.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue276.78181.43+52.55%179.3+54.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.695.32-30.65%5.7-35.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.021.98+2.19%0.79+157.48%
Total Operating Expense129.7246.74+177.55%78.97+64.26%
Operating Income147.05134.69+9.18%100.33+46.58%
Net Income Before Taxes149.47135.61+10.23%102.38+45.99%
Net Income112.8100.56+12.18%46.5+142.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.5312.06+12.19%3.88+248.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹112.8Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹276.78Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.