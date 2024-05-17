Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 142.58% YOY

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q4 Results Live : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 54.37% & the profit increased by 142.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 52.55% and the profit increased by 12.18%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 30.65% q-o-q & decreased by 35.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.18% q-o-q & increased by 46.58% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹13.53 for Q4 which increased by 248.61% Y-o-Y.

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has delivered 14.53% return in the last 1 week, 131.96% return in last 6 months and 112.89% YTD return.

Currently the Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has a market cap of ₹7394.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹917.4 & ₹343.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 276.78 181.43 +52.55% 179.3 +54.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.69 5.32 -30.65% 5.7 -35.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.02 1.98 +2.19% 0.79 +157.48% Total Operating Expense 129.72 46.74 +177.55% 78.97 +64.26% Operating Income 147.05 134.69 +9.18% 100.33 +46.58% Net Income Before Taxes 149.47 135.61 +10.23% 102.38 +45.99% Net Income 112.8 100.56 +12.18% 46.5 +142.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.53 12.06 +12.19% 3.88 +248.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹112.8Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹276.78Cr

