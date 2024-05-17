Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 142.58% YOY

Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Q4 Results Live : Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 54.37% & the profit increased by 142.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 52.55% and the profit increased by 12.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 30.65% q-o-q & decreased by 35.24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.18% q-o-q & increased by 46.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.53 for Q4 which increased by 248.61% Y-o-Y.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has delivered 14.53% return in the last 1 week, 131.96% return in last 6 months and 112.89% YTD return.
Currently the Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation has a market cap of ₹7394.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹917.4 & ₹343.6 respectively.
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|276.78
|181.43
|+52.55%
|179.3
|+54.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.69
|5.32
|-30.65%
|5.7
|-35.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.02
|1.98
|+2.19%
|0.79
|+157.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|129.72
|46.74
|+177.55%
|78.97
|+64.26%
|Operating Income
|147.05
|134.69
|+9.18%
|100.33
|+46.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|149.47
|135.61
|+10.23%
|102.38
|+45.99%
|Net Income
|112.8
|100.56
|+12.18%
|46.5
|+142.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.53
|12.06
|+12.19%
|3.88
|+248.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹112.8Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹276.78Cr
