Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ganesha Ecosphere Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.7% YoY

Ganesha Ecosphere Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.7% YoY

Livemint

Ganesha Ecosphere Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.5% YoY & profit decreased by 39.7% YoY

Ganesha Ecosphere Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ganesha Ecosphere, the leading environmental solutions provider, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed a 4.5% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit decreased by 39.7% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ganesha Ecosphere's revenue grew by 2.29% and the profit increased significantly by 355.05%.

One of the key financial indicators, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses, rose by 4.01% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 7.95% YoY.

The operating income showed a significant improvement, with a 115.41% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 10.04% increase YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 5.84, which reflected a decrease of 39.73% YoY.

In terms of returns, Ganesha Ecosphere delivered a -1.51% return in the last 1 week, a 2.84% return in the last 6 months, and a 6.5% return year-to-date.

Currently, Ganesha Ecosphere has a market capitalization of 2642.51 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1149.3 and 799 respectively.

According to the latest analyst coverage, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was also to Strong Buy.

Ganesha Ecosphere Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue284.83278.45+2.29%272.56+4.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.0618.33+4.01%17.66+7.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.2312.44-1.73%6.84+78.81%
Total Operating Expense257.08265.57-3.2%247.34+3.94%
Operating Income27.7512.88+115.41%25.22+10.04%
Net Income Before Taxes18.994.48+323.73%28.25-32.8%
Net Income12.732.8+355.05%21.11-39.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.841.29+352.71%9.69-39.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.73Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹284.83Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

