Ganesha Ecosphere Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.7% YoY

Ganesha Ecosphere, the leading environmental solutions provider, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed a 4.5% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit decreased by 39.7% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ganesha Ecosphere's revenue grew by 2.29% and the profit increased significantly by 355.05%.
One of the key financial indicators, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses, rose by 4.01% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 7.95% YoY.
The operating income showed a significant improvement, with a 115.41% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 10.04% increase YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹5.84, which reflected a decrease of 39.73% YoY.
In terms of returns, Ganesha Ecosphere delivered a -1.51% return in the last 1 week, a 2.84% return in the last 6 months, and a 6.5% return year-to-date.
Currently, Ganesha Ecosphere has a market capitalization of ₹2642.51 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1149.3 and ₹799 respectively.
According to the latest analyst coverage, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was also to Strong Buy.
Ganesha Ecosphere Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|284.83
|278.45
|+2.29%
|272.56
|+4.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.06
|18.33
|+4.01%
|17.66
|+7.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.23
|12.44
|-1.73%
|6.84
|+78.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|257.08
|265.57
|-3.2%
|247.34
|+3.94%
|Operating Income
|27.75
|12.88
|+115.41%
|25.22
|+10.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.99
|4.48
|+323.73%
|28.25
|-32.8%
|Net Income
|12.73
|2.8
|+355.05%
|21.11
|-39.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.84
|1.29
|+352.71%
|9.69
|-39.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12.73Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹284.83Cr
