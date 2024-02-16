Ganesha Ecosphere Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.7% YoY

Ganesha Ecosphere, the leading environmental solutions provider, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed a 4.5% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit decreased by 39.7% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ganesha Ecosphere's revenue grew by 2.29% and the profit increased significantly by 355.05%.

One of the key financial indicators, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses, rose by 4.01% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 7.95% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income showed a significant improvement, with a 115.41% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 10.04% increase YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹5.84, which reflected a decrease of 39.73% YoY.

In terms of returns, Ganesha Ecosphere delivered a -1.51% return in the last 1 week, a 2.84% return in the last 6 months, and a 6.5% return year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Ganesha Ecosphere has a market capitalization of ₹2642.51 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1149.3 and ₹799 respectively.

According to the latest analyst coverage, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024, was also to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ganesha Ecosphere Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 284.83 278.45 +2.29% 272.56 +4.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.06 18.33 +4.01% 17.66 +7.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.23 12.44 -1.73% 6.84 +78.81% Total Operating Expense 257.08 265.57 -3.2% 247.34 +3.94% Operating Income 27.75 12.88 +115.41% 25.22 +10.04% Net Income Before Taxes 18.99 4.48 +323.73% 28.25 -32.8% Net Income 12.73 2.8 +355.05% 21.11 -39.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.84 1.29 +352.71% 9.69 -39.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.73Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹284.83Cr

