Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ganges Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 111.11% YoY

Ganges Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 111.11% YoY

Livemint

Ganges Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 39.91% YoY & profit increased by 111.11% YoY

Ganges Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ganges Securities declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 39.91% & the profit increased by 111.11% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.68% and the profit decreased by 79.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.49% q-o-q & decreased by 14.31% YoY.

The operating income was down by 86.59% q-o-q & increased by 1336.82% YoY.

The EPS is 1.34 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 109.38% YoY.

Ganges Securities has delivered a -2.51% return in the last 1 week, 12.63% return in the last 6 months, and a 4.96% YTD return.

Currently, Ganges Securities has a market cap of 130.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 145.95 & 86 respectively.

Ganges Securities Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.9713.33-2.68%9.27+39.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.257.57-17.49%7.29-14.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.20.2-0%0.19+6.93%
Total Operating Expense11.84.63+154.98%9.19+28.45%
Operating Income1.178.7-86.59%0.08+1336.82%
Net Income Before Taxes1.758.8-80.09%0.14+1119.62%
Net Income1.346.67-79.91%0.63+111.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.346.67-79.91%0.64+109.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.34Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹12.97Cr

