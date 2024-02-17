Ganges Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 111.11% YoY

Ganges Securities declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 39.91% & the profit increased by 111.11% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.68% and the profit decreased by 79.91%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.49% q-o-q & decreased by 14.31% YoY.

The operating income was down by 86.59% q-o-q & increased by 1336.82% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.34 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 109.38% YoY.

Ganges Securities has delivered a -2.51% return in the last 1 week, 12.63% return in the last 6 months, and a 4.96% YTD return.

Currently, Ganges Securities has a market cap of ₹130.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹145.95 & ₹86 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ganges Securities Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.97 13.33 -2.68% 9.27 +39.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.25 7.57 -17.49% 7.29 -14.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.2 0.2 -0% 0.19 +6.93% Total Operating Expense 11.8 4.63 +154.98% 9.19 +28.45% Operating Income 1.17 8.7 -86.59% 0.08 +1336.82% Net Income Before Taxes 1.75 8.8 -80.09% 0.14 +1119.62% Net Income 1.34 6.67 -79.91% 0.63 +111.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.34 6.67 -79.91% 0.64 +109.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.34Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹12.97Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!