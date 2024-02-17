Ganges Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 111.11% YoY

Ganges Securities declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 39.91% & the profit increased by 111.11% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.68% and the profit decreased by 79.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.49% q-o-q & decreased by 14.31% YoY.
The operating income was down by 86.59% q-o-q & increased by 1336.82% YoY.
The EPS is ₹1.34 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 109.38% YoY.
Ganges Securities has delivered a -2.51% return in the last 1 week, 12.63% return in the last 6 months, and a 4.96% YTD return.
Currently, Ganges Securities has a market cap of ₹130.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹145.95 & ₹86 respectively.
Ganges Securities Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.97
|13.33
|-2.68%
|9.27
|+39.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.25
|7.57
|-17.49%
|7.29
|-14.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.2
|0.2
|-0%
|0.19
|+6.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|11.8
|4.63
|+154.98%
|9.19
|+28.45%
|Operating Income
|1.17
|8.7
|-86.59%
|0.08
|+1336.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.75
|8.8
|-80.09%
|0.14
|+1119.62%
|Net Income
|1.34
|6.67
|-79.91%
|0.63
|+111.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.34
|6.67
|-79.91%
|0.64
|+109.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.34Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹12.97Cr
