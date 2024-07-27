Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 51.2% YOY

Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live : Gangotri Textiles announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with a topline decrease of 0% and a significant 51.2% increase in loss compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the company also saw a 30.73% decline in revenue and a 30.73% decrease in operating income.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.01, reflecting a 50.98% decrease year-on-year.

Despite the challenging financial results, Gangotri Textiles managed to deliver positive returns to its investors, with a 4.76% return in the last week, 25.71% return in the last 6 months, and 38.95% year-to-date return.

Currently, Gangotri Textiles has a market capitalization of ₹4.31 Cr and a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹1.48 & ₹0.7 respectively.

Gangotri Textiles Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -100% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.03 0.02 +30.73% 0.02 +51.2% Operating Income -0.03 -0.02 -30.73% -0.02 -51.2% Net Income Before Taxes -0.03 -0.02 -30.73% -0.02 -51.2% Net Income -0.03 -0.02 -30.73% -0.02 -51.2% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.01 -0.01 -30.51% -0.01 -50.98%