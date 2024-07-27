Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 51.2% YOY

Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 51.2% YoY

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live
Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live

Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live : Gangotri Textiles announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with a topline decrease of 0% and a significant 51.2% increase in loss compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the company also saw a 30.73% decline in revenue and a 30.73% decrease in operating income.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.01, reflecting a 50.98% decrease year-on-year.

Despite the challenging financial results, Gangotri Textiles managed to deliver positive returns to its investors, with a 4.76% return in the last week, 25.71% return in the last 6 months, and 38.95% year-to-date return.

Currently, Gangotri Textiles has a market capitalization of 4.31 Cr and a 52-week high/low stock price of 1.48 & 0.7 respectively.

Gangotri Textiles Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-100%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.030.02+30.73%0.02+51.2%
Operating Income-0.03-0.02-30.73%-0.02-51.2%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.03-0.02-30.73%-0.02-51.2%
Net Income-0.03-0.02-30.73%-0.02-51.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.01-0.01-30.51%-0.01-50.98%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-0.03Cr
₹0Cr
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 09:52 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsGangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 51.2% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue