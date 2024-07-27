Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 51.2% YOY

Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 51.2% YOY

Livemint

Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 51.2% YoY

Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live

Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live : Gangotri Textiles announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with a topline decrease of 0% and a significant 51.2% increase in loss compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the company also saw a 30.73% decline in revenue and a 30.73% decrease in operating income.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.01, reflecting a 50.98% decrease year-on-year.

Despite the challenging financial results, Gangotri Textiles managed to deliver positive returns to its investors, with a 4.76% return in the last week, 25.71% return in the last 6 months, and 38.95% year-to-date return.

Currently, Gangotri Textiles has a market capitalization of 4.31 Cr and a 52-week high/low stock price of 1.48 & 0.7 respectively.

Gangotri Textiles Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-100%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.030.02+30.73%0.02+51.2%
Operating Income-0.03-0.02-30.73%-0.02-51.2%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.03-0.02-30.73%-0.02-51.2%
Net Income-0.03-0.02-30.73%-0.02-51.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.01-0.01-30.51%-0.01-50.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.03Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

