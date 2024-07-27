Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 51.2% YOY

Gangotri Textiles Q1 Results Live : Gangotri Textiles announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, with a topline decrease of 0% and a significant 51.2% increase in loss compared to the same quarter last year.
Quarter-on-quarter, the company also saw a 30.73% decline in revenue and a 30.73% decrease in operating income.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.01, reflecting a 50.98% decrease year-on-year.
Despite the challenging financial results, Gangotri Textiles managed to deliver positive returns to its investors, with a 4.76% return in the last week, 25.71% return in the last 6 months, and 38.95% year-to-date return.
Currently, Gangotri Textiles has a market capitalization of ₹4.31 Cr and a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹1.48 & ₹0.7 respectively.
Gangotri Textiles Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-100%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.03
|0.02
|+30.73%
|0.02
|+51.2%
|Operating Income
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-30.73%
|-0.02
|-51.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-30.73%
|-0.02
|-51.2%
|Net Income
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-30.73%
|-0.02
|-51.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-30.51%
|-0.01
|-50.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.03Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
