Gangotri Textiles Q2 Results 2025:
Gangotri Textiles declared their Q2 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 0% YoY. Loss at ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 0%. The operating income was down by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.01 for Q2, which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
Gangotri Textiles has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -12.88% return in last 6 months and 1.77% YTD return.
Currently, the Gangotri Textiles has a market cap of ₹3.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1.49 & ₹1.02 respectively.
Gangotri Textiles Financials
|Period
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q1 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.03
|-0%
|Operating Income
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0%
|-0.03
|-0%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0%
|-0.03
|-0%
|Net Income
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0%
|-0.03
|-0%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0%
|-0.01
|-0%
