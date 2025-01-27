Gangotri Textiles Q2 Results 2025: Gangotri Textiles Q2 Results

Gangotri Textiles declared their Q2 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 0% YoY. Loss at ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 0%. The operating income was down by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.01 for Q2, which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Gangotri Textiles has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -12.88% return in last 6 months and 1.77% YTD return.

Currently, the Gangotri Textiles has a market cap of ₹3.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1.49 & ₹1.02 respectively.

Gangotri Textiles Financials Period Q2 (FY25) Q1 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q2 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.03 -0% Operating Income -0.03 -0.03 -0% -0.03 -0% Net Income Before Taxes -0.03 -0.03 -0% -0.03 -0% Net Income -0.03 -0.03 -0% -0.03 -0% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0% -0.01 -0%