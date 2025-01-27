Gangotri Textiles Q2 Results 2025 on 27 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 0% YOY, loss at ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Published27 Jan 2025, 05:50 AM IST
Gangotri Textiles declared their Q2 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 0% YoY. Loss at 0.03 crore and revenue at 0 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 0%. The operating income was down by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.01 for Q2, which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Gangotri Textiles has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -12.88% return in last 6 months and 1.77% YTD return.

Currently, the Gangotri Textiles has a market cap of 3.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1.49 & 1.02 respectively.

Gangotri Textiles Financials

PeriodQ2 (FY25)Q1 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.030.03-0%0.03-0%
Operating Income-0.03-0.03-0%-0.03-0%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.03-0.03-0%-0.03-0%
Net Income-0.03-0.03-0%-0.03-0%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.01-0.01-0%-0.01-0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.03Cr

What is Q2 revenue?

₹0Cr

First Published:27 Jan 2025, 05:50 AM IST
