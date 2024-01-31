Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gangotri Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 30.93% YoY

Gangotri Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 30.93% YoY

Livemint

Gangotri Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by �% YoY & loss decreased by 30.93% YoY

Gangotri Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gangotri Textiles declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by �% and the loss decreased by 30.93% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss decreased by 79.57%.

The operating income was up by 79.57% q-o-q and increased by 30.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 27.59% Y-o-Y.

Gangotri Textiles has delivered 10% return in the last 1 week, 15.79% return in the last 6 months, and 15.79% YTD return.

Currently, Gangotri Textiles has a market cap of 3.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1.2 & 0.7 respectively.

Gangotri Textiles Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-�%0-�%
Total Operating Expense0.010.03-79.57%0.01-30.93%
Operating Income-0.01-0.03+79.57%-0.01+30.93%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.01-0.03+79.57%-0.01+30.93%
Net Income-0.01-0.03+79.57%-0.01+30.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0-0.01+79%-0+27.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.01Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

