Gangotri Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 30.93% YoY

Gangotri Textiles declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by �% and the loss decreased by 30.93% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss decreased by 79.57%.
The operating income was up by 79.57% q-o-q and increased by 30.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 27.59% Y-o-Y.
Gangotri Textiles has delivered 10% return in the last 1 week, 15.79% return in the last 6 months, and 15.79% YTD return.
Currently, Gangotri Textiles has a market cap of ₹3.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1.2 & ₹0.7 respectively.
Gangotri Textiles Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.01
|0.03
|-79.57%
|0.01
|-30.93%
|Operating Income
|-0.01
|-0.03
|+79.57%
|-0.01
|+30.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.01
|-0.03
|+79.57%
|-0.01
|+30.93%
|Net Income
|-0.01
|-0.03
|+79.57%
|-0.01
|+30.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0
|-0.01
|+79%
|-0
|+27.59%
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.01Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!