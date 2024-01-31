Gangotri Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 30.93% YoY

Gangotri Textiles declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by �% and the loss decreased by 30.93% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss decreased by 79.57%.

The operating income was up by 79.57% q-o-q and increased by 30.93% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 27.59% Y-o-Y.

Gangotri Textiles has delivered 10% return in the last 1 week, 15.79% return in the last 6 months, and 15.79% YTD return.

Currently, Gangotri Textiles has a market cap of ₹3.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1.2 & ₹0.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gangotri Textiles Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Total Operating Expense 0.01 0.03 -79.57% 0.01 -30.93% Operating Income -0.01 -0.03 +79.57% -0.01 +30.93% Net Income Before Taxes -0.01 -0.03 +79.57% -0.01 +30.93% Net Income -0.01 -0.03 +79.57% -0.01 +30.93% Diluted Normalized EPS -0 -0.01 +79% -0 +27.59% Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.01Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!