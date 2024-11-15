Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 21.11% YoY

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q2 Results 2024: Revenue increased by 28.4% YoY & profit increased by 21.11% YoY, profit at 97.77 crore and revenue at 1152.92 crore.

Published15 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q2 Results 2024:Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers declared their Q2 results on 13 Nov, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 28.4% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 97.77 crore, reflecting a 21.11% rise compared to the same quarter last year.

The revenue for the quarter stood at 1152.92 crore, with a sequential growth of 14.18% from the previous quarter. This positive momentum in revenue was accompanied by a profit increase of 12.13% quarter-on-quarter.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a rise of 1.51% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 12.92% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs amid growing revenues.

Notably, the operating income saw significant growth, up by 26.67% compared to the previous quarter and an impressive 51.05% year-over-year increase, signaling strong operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 came in at 8.54, marking a 21.13% increase year-over-year, further highlighting the company's profitability.

As of 15 Nov, 2024, market sentiment appears mixed with out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating while 1 analyst has issued a Strong Buy rating, reflecting divergent views on the stock's performance.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1152.921009.72+14.18%897.91+28.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total113.83112.14+1.51%100.8+12.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.7110.44+2.54%10.35+3.41%
Total Operating Expense1094.89963.91+13.59%859.5+27.39%
Operating Income58.0345.81+26.67%38.42+51.05%
Net Income Before Taxes130.53115.44+13.07%107.48+21.45%
Net Income97.7787.19+12.13%80.73+21.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.547.61+12.22%7.05+21.13%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGarden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 21.11% YoY

