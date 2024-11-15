Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 21.11% YoY

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q2 Results 2024:Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers declared their Q2 results on 13 Nov, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 28.4% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹97.77 crore, reflecting a 21.11% rise compared to the same quarter last year.
The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1152.92 crore, with a sequential growth of 14.18% from the previous quarter. This positive momentum in revenue was accompanied by a profit increase of 12.13% quarter-on-quarter.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a rise of 1.51% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 12.92% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs amid growing revenues.
Notably, the operating income saw significant growth, up by 26.67% compared to the previous quarter and an impressive 51.05% year-over-year increase, signaling strong operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 came in at ₹8.54, marking a 21.13% increase year-over-year, further highlighting the company's profitability.
As of 15 Nov, 2024, market sentiment appears mixed with out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating while 1 analyst has issued a Strong Buy rating, reflecting divergent views on the stock's performance.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1152.92
|1009.72
|+14.18%
|897.91
|+28.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|113.83
|112.14
|+1.51%
|100.8
|+12.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.71
|10.44
|+2.54%
|10.35
|+3.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|1094.89
|963.91
|+13.59%
|859.5
|+27.39%
|Operating Income
|58.03
|45.81
|+26.67%
|38.42
|+51.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|130.53
|115.44
|+13.07%
|107.48
|+21.45%
|Net Income
|97.77
|87.19
|+12.13%
|80.73
|+21.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.54
|7.61
|+12.22%
|7.05
|+21.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹97.77Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1152.92Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.