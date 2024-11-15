Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 21.11% YoY

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q2 Results 2024: Revenue increased by 28.4% YoY & profit increased by 21.11% YoY, profit at ₹ 97.77 crore and revenue at ₹ 1152.92 crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q2 Results 2024:Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers declared their Q2 results on 13 Nov, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 28.4% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹97.77 crore, reflecting a 21.11% rise compared to the same quarter last year.

The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1152.92 crore, with a sequential growth of 14.18% from the previous quarter. This positive momentum in revenue was accompanied by a profit increase of 12.13% quarter-on-quarter.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a rise of 1.51% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 12.92% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs amid growing revenues.

Notably, the operating income saw significant growth, up by 26.67% compared to the previous quarter and an impressive 51.05% year-over-year increase, signaling strong operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 came in at ₹8.54, marking a 21.13% increase year-over-year, further highlighting the company's profitability.

As of 15 Nov, 2024, market sentiment appears mixed with out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating while 1 analyst has issued a Strong Buy rating, reflecting divergent views on the stock's performance.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1152.92 1009.72 +14.18% 897.91 +28.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 113.83 112.14 +1.51% 100.8 +12.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.71 10.44 +2.54% 10.35 +3.41% Total Operating Expense 1094.89 963.91 +13.59% 859.5 +27.39% Operating Income 58.03 45.81 +26.67% 38.42 +51.05% Net Income Before Taxes 130.53 115.44 +13.07% 107.48 +21.45% Net Income 97.77 87.19 +12.13% 80.73 +21.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.54 7.61 +12.22% 7.05 +21.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹97.77Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1152.92Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.