Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.06% YoY

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.03% & the profit increased by 38.06% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.8% and the profit increased by 9.32%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.71% q-o-q and increased by 14.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.35% q-o-q and increased by 3.64% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.7 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 37.99% Y-o-Y.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has delivered -7.39% return in the last 1 week, 4.5% return in the last 6 months, and -7.1% YTD return.
Currently, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has a market cap of ₹9293.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹974.8 and ₹398.3 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹7.92. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|923.1
|897.91
|+2.8%
|699.15
|+32.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|106.55
|100.8
|+5.71%
|92.91
|+14.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.44
|10.35
|+0.81%
|9.92
|+5.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|884.82
|859.5
|+2.95%
|662.21
|+33.62%
|Operating Income
|38.28
|38.42
|-0.35%
|36.94
|+3.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|118.67
|107.48
|+10.41%
|85.9
|+38.15%
|Net Income
|88.25
|80.73
|+9.32%
|63.92
|+38.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.7
|7.05
|+9.22%
|5.58
|+37.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹88.25Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹923.1Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!