Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.06% YoY

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.03% & the profit increased by 38.06% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.8% and the profit increased by 9.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.71% q-o-q and increased by 14.68% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 0.35% q-o-q and increased by 3.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.7 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 37.99% Y-o-Y.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has delivered -7.39% return in the last 1 week, 4.5% return in the last 6 months, and -7.1% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has a market cap of ₹9293.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹974.8 and ₹398.3 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹7.92. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 923.1 897.91 +2.8% 699.15 +32.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 106.55 100.8 +5.71% 92.91 +14.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.44 10.35 +0.81% 9.92 +5.16% Total Operating Expense 884.82 859.5 +2.95% 662.21 +33.62% Operating Income 38.28 38.42 -0.35% 36.94 +3.64% Net Income Before Taxes 118.67 107.48 +10.41% 85.9 +38.15% Net Income 88.25 80.73 +9.32% 63.92 +38.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.7 7.05 +9.22% 5.58 +37.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹88.25Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹923.1Cr

