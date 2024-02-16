Hello User
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.06% YoY

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.06% YoY

Livemint

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 32.03% YoY & profit increased by 38.06% YoY

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Q3 FY24 Results Live

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.03% & the profit increased by 38.06% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.8% and the profit increased by 9.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.71% q-o-q and increased by 14.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.35% q-o-q and increased by 3.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.7 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 37.99% Y-o-Y.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has delivered -7.39% return in the last 1 week, 4.5% return in the last 6 months, and -7.1% YTD return.

Currently, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has a market cap of 9293.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 974.8 and 398.3 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 7.92. The record date for the dividend is 23 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 23 Feb, 2024.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue923.1897.91+2.8%699.15+32.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total106.55100.8+5.71%92.91+14.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.4410.35+0.81%9.92+5.16%
Total Operating Expense884.82859.5+2.95%662.21+33.62%
Operating Income38.2838.42-0.35%36.94+3.64%
Net Income Before Taxes118.67107.48+10.41%85.9+38.15%
Net Income88.2580.73+9.32%63.92+38.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.77.05+9.22%5.58+37.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹88.25Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹923.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

