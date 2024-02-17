Garg Furnace Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 219.99% YoY

Garg Furnace declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.51% & the profit increased by 219.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.25% and the profit increased by 232.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.03% q-o-q & decreased by 15.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 221.38% q-o-q & increased by 228.87% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 219.55% Y-o-Y.
Garg Furnace has delivered 20.38% return in the last 1 week, 144.99% return in the last 6 months, and 25.39% YTD return.
Currently, Garg Furnace has a market cap of ₹131.75 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹328.65 & ₹37 respectively.
Garg Furnace Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|65.4
|59.86
|+9.25%
|53.38
|+22.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.43
|0.35
|+24.03%
|0.51
|-15.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.4
|0.39
|+2.49%
|0.36
|+12.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|63.73
|59.34
|+7.4%
|52.87
|+20.54%
|Operating Income
|1.67
|0.52
|+221.38%
|0.51
|+228.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.7
|0.51
|+232.34%
|0.53
|+219.99%
|Net Income
|1.7
|0.51
|+232.34%
|0.53
|+219.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.25
|1.28
|+232.03%
|1.33
|+219.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.7Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹65.4Cr
