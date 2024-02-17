Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Garg Furnace Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 219.99% YoY

Garg Furnace Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 219.99% YoY

Livemint

Garg Furnace Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 22.51% YoY & profit increased by 219.99% YoY

Garg Furnace Q3 FY24 Results Live

Garg Furnace declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.51% & the profit increased by 219.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.25% and the profit increased by 232.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.03% q-o-q & decreased by 15.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 221.38% q-o-q & increased by 228.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 219.55% Y-o-Y.

Garg Furnace has delivered 20.38% return in the last 1 week, 144.99% return in the last 6 months, and 25.39% YTD return.

Currently, Garg Furnace has a market cap of 131.75 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 328.65 & 37 respectively.

Garg Furnace Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue65.459.86+9.25%53.38+22.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.430.35+24.03%0.51-15.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.40.39+2.49%0.36+12.56%
Total Operating Expense63.7359.34+7.4%52.87+20.54%
Operating Income1.670.52+221.38%0.51+228.87%
Net Income Before Taxes1.70.51+232.34%0.53+219.99%
Net Income1.70.51+232.34%0.53+219.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.251.28+232.03%1.33+219.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.7Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹65.4Cr

