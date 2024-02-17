Garg Furnace Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 219.99% YoY

Garg Furnace declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.51% & the profit increased by 219.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.25% and the profit increased by 232.34%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.03% q-o-q & decreased by 15.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 221.38% q-o-q & increased by 228.87% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 219.55% Y-o-Y.

Garg Furnace has delivered 20.38% return in the last 1 week, 144.99% return in the last 6 months, and 25.39% YTD return.

Currently, Garg Furnace has a market cap of ₹131.75 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹328.65 & ₹37 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Garg Furnace Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 65.4 59.86 +9.25% 53.38 +22.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.43 0.35 +24.03% 0.51 -15.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.4 0.39 +2.49% 0.36 +12.56% Total Operating Expense 63.73 59.34 +7.4% 52.87 +20.54% Operating Income 1.67 0.52 +221.38% 0.51 +228.87% Net Income Before Taxes 1.7 0.51 +232.34% 0.53 +219.99% Net Income 1.7 0.51 +232.34% 0.53 +219.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.25 1.28 +232.03% 1.33 +219.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.7Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹65.4Cr

