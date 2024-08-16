Garnet International Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 395.93% YoY

Garnet International Q1 Results Live : Garnet International declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant decrease of 69.7% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 395.93% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 86.57%, but the profit showed a remarkable increase of 117.96%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined substantially, falling by 41.18% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreasing by a staggering 93.67% YoY. This reduction in expenses has contributed positively to the overall profitability of the company.
Operating income for Garnet International was up by 117.46% QoQ and showed a robust increase of 78.92% YoY. These figures indicate a strong operational performance despite the challenges faced in revenue generation.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.39, which marks a substantial increase of 394.36% YoY. This growth in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and efficient cost management strategies.
Garnet International has also delivered impressive returns to its shareholders, with a 13.73% return in the last week, 125.2% return over the past 6 months, and a 75.6% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.
Currently, Garnet International has a market capitalization of ₹249.81 Crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹130 and a low of ₹39, indicating significant volatility and growth potential in the stock market.
Garnet International Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2.64
|19.67
|-86.57%
|8.72
|-69.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.11
|0.18
|-41.18%
|1.69
|-93.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0.22
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.87
|24.09
|-92.23%
|8.29
|-77.43%
|Operating Income
|0.77
|-4.42
|+117.46%
|0.43
|+78.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.77
|-4.42
|+117.46%
|0.43
|+78.9%
|Net Income
|0.77
|-4.28
|+117.96%
|0.15
|+395.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.39
|-0.67
|+157.93%
|0.08
|+394.36%
