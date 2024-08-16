Garnet International Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 395.93% YoY

Garnet International Q1 Results Live : Garnet International declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant decrease of 69.7% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 395.93% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 86.57%, but the profit showed a remarkable increase of 117.96%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined substantially, falling by 41.18% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreasing by a staggering 93.67% YoY. This reduction in expenses has contributed positively to the overall profitability of the company.

Operating income for Garnet International was up by 117.46% QoQ and showed a robust increase of 78.92% YoY. These figures indicate a strong operational performance despite the challenges faced in revenue generation.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.39, which marks a substantial increase of 394.36% YoY. This growth in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and efficient cost management strategies.

Garnet International has also delivered impressive returns to its shareholders, with a 13.73% return in the last week, 125.2% return over the past 6 months, and a 75.6% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Garnet International has a market capitalization of ₹249.81 Crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹130 and a low of ₹39, indicating significant volatility and growth potential in the stock market.

Garnet International Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2.64 19.67 -86.57% 8.72 -69.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.11 0.18 -41.18% 1.69 -93.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0.22 -100% Total Operating Expense 1.87 24.09 -92.23% 8.29 -77.43% Operating Income 0.77 -4.42 +117.46% 0.43 +78.92% Net Income Before Taxes 0.77 -4.42 +117.46% 0.43 +78.9% Net Income 0.77 -4.28 +117.96% 0.15 +395.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.39 -0.67 +157.93% 0.08 +394.36%

