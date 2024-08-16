Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Garnet International Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 395.93% YoY

Garnet International Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 395.93% YoY

Garnet International Q1 Results Live

Garnet International Q1 Results Live : Garnet International declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant decrease of 69.7% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 395.93% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 86.57%, but the profit showed a remarkable increase of 117.96%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined substantially, falling by 41.18% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreasing by a staggering 93.67% YoY. This reduction in expenses has contributed positively to the overall profitability of the company.

Operating income for Garnet International was up by 117.46% QoQ and showed a robust increase of 78.92% YoY. These figures indicate a strong operational performance despite the challenges faced in revenue generation.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.39, which marks a substantial increase of 394.36% YoY. This growth in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and efficient cost management strategies.

Garnet International has also delivered impressive returns to its shareholders, with a 13.73% return in the last week, 125.2% return over the past 6 months, and a 75.6% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Garnet International has a market capitalization of 249.81 Crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 130 and a low of 39, indicating significant volatility and growth potential in the stock market.

Garnet International Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2.6419.67-86.57%8.72-69.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.110.18-41.18%1.69-93.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0.22-100%
Total Operating Expense1.8724.09-92.23%8.29-77.43%
Operating Income0.77-4.42+117.46%0.43+78.92%
Net Income Before Taxes0.77-4.42+117.46%0.43+78.9%
Net Income0.77-4.28+117.96%0.15+395.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.39-0.67+157.93%0.08+394.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.77Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

