Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 102.22% YOY

Published10 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live : Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live: Garware Hi-Tech Films declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company reported a stellar performance with a topline increase of 24.96% and a remarkable profit rise of 102.22% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 6.25% and profit surged by 52.83%.

The financial performance was not without its challenges as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw an uptick. These expenses rose by 9.19% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 15.1% YoY. Despite this, the company managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 58.03% q-o-q and increased by 100.44% YoY.

Garware Hi-Tech Films also reported an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 38.03 for Q1, which marks an increase of 102.18% YoY. This strong performance in EPS reflects the company’s ability to translate revenue growth into shareholder value.

Investor confidence in Garware Hi-Tech Films remains high, as evidenced by the stock's performance. The company has delivered a 15.44% return in the last week, a 51.87% return in the last 6 months, and an astonishing 106.53% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Garware Hi-Tech Films boasts a market capitalization of 6726.71 Cr. The stock has also reached a 52-week high of 2895.4 and a low of 893, indicating significant volatility and investor interest over the past year.

Garware Hi-Tech Films Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue474.47446.58+6.25%379.71+24.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total40.6337.21+9.19%35.3+15.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.429.71+7.31%9.84+5.89%
Total Operating Expense366.25378.1-3.13%325.72+12.44%
Operating Income108.2268.48+58.03%53.99+100.44%
Net Income Before Taxes117.5278.07+50.53%58.56+100.68%
Net Income88.3557.81+52.83%43.69+102.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS38.0324.88+52.85%18.81+102.18%
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
