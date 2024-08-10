Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 102.22% YOY

Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live : Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live: Garware Hi-Tech Films declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company reported a stellar performance with a topline increase of 24.96% and a remarkable profit rise of 102.22% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 6.25% and profit surged by 52.83%.
The financial performance was not without its challenges as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw an uptick. These expenses rose by 9.19% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 15.1% YoY. Despite this, the company managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 58.03% q-o-q and increased by 100.44% YoY.
Garware Hi-Tech Films also reported an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹38.03 for Q1, which marks an increase of 102.18% YoY. This strong performance in EPS reflects the company’s ability to translate revenue growth into shareholder value.
Investor confidence in Garware Hi-Tech Films remains high, as evidenced by the stock's performance. The company has delivered a 15.44% return in the last week, a 51.87% return in the last 6 months, and an astonishing 106.53% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, Garware Hi-Tech Films boasts a market capitalization of ₹6726.71 Cr. The stock has also reached a 52-week high of ₹2895.4 and a low of ₹893, indicating significant volatility and investor interest over the past year.
Garware Hi-Tech Films Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|474.47
|446.58
|+6.25%
|379.71
|+24.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|40.63
|37.21
|+9.19%
|35.3
|+15.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.42
|9.71
|+7.31%
|9.84
|+5.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|366.25
|378.1
|-3.13%
|325.72
|+12.44%
|Operating Income
|108.22
|68.48
|+58.03%
|53.99
|+100.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|117.52
|78.07
|+50.53%
|58.56
|+100.68%
|Net Income
|88.35
|57.81
|+52.83%
|43.69
|+102.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|38.03
|24.88
|+52.85%
|18.81
|+102.18%
