Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 102.22% YOY

Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 102.22% YOY

Livemint

Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.96% YoY & profit increasedby 102.22% YoY

Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live

Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live : Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live: Garware Hi-Tech Films declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company reported a stellar performance with a topline increase of 24.96% and a remarkable profit rise of 102.22% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 6.25% and profit surged by 52.83%.

The financial performance was not without its challenges as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw an uptick. These expenses rose by 9.19% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 15.1% YoY. Despite this, the company managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 58.03% q-o-q and increased by 100.44% YoY.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Garware Hi-Tech Films also reported an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 38.03 for Q1, which marks an increase of 102.18% YoY. This strong performance in EPS reflects the company’s ability to translate revenue growth into shareholder value.

Investor confidence in Garware Hi-Tech Films remains high, as evidenced by the stock's performance. The company has delivered a 15.44% return in the last week, a 51.87% return in the last 6 months, and an astonishing 106.53% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Garware Hi-Tech Films boasts a market capitalization of 6726.71 Cr. The stock has also reached a 52-week high of 2895.4 and a low of 893, indicating significant volatility and investor interest over the past year.

Garware Hi-Tech Films Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue474.47446.58+6.25%379.71+24.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total40.6337.21+9.19%35.3+15.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.429.71+7.31%9.84+5.89%
Total Operating Expense366.25378.1-3.13%325.72+12.44%
Operating Income108.2268.48+58.03%53.99+100.44%
Net Income Before Taxes117.5278.07+50.53%58.56+100.68%
Net Income88.3557.81+52.83%43.69+102.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS38.0324.88+52.85%18.81+102.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹88.35Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹474.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.