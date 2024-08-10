Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 102.22% YOY

Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live : Garware Hi-Tech Films Q1 Results Live: Garware Hi-Tech Films declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company reported a stellar performance with a topline increase of 24.96% and a remarkable profit rise of 102.22% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 6.25% and profit surged by 52.83%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial performance was not without its challenges as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw an uptick. These expenses rose by 9.19% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 15.1% YoY. Despite this, the company managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 58.03% q-o-q and increased by 100.44% YoY.

Garware Hi-Tech Films also reported an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹38.03 for Q1, which marks an increase of 102.18% YoY. This strong performance in EPS reflects the company's ability to translate revenue growth into shareholder value.

Investor confidence in Garware Hi-Tech Films remains high, as evidenced by the stock's performance. The company has delivered a 15.44% return in the last week, a 51.87% return in the last 6 months, and an astonishing 106.53% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Garware Hi-Tech Films boasts a market capitalization of ₹6726.71 Cr. The stock has also reached a 52-week high of ₹2895.4 and a low of ₹893, indicating significant volatility and investor interest over the past year.

Garware Hi-Tech Films Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 474.47 446.58 +6.25% 379.71 +24.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 40.63 37.21 +9.19% 35.3 +15.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.42 9.71 +7.31% 9.84 +5.89% Total Operating Expense 366.25 378.1 -3.13% 325.72 +12.44% Operating Income 108.22 68.48 +58.03% 53.99 +100.44% Net Income Before Taxes 117.52 78.07 +50.53% 58.56 +100.68% Net Income 88.35 57.81 +52.83% 43.69 +102.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 38.03 24.88 +52.85% 18.81 +102.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹88.35Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹474.47Cr

