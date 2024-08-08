Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7516% YOY

Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 104.38% YoY & profit increased by 7516% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live
Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live

Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live : Garware Marine Industries announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 104.38% year-over-year, while profits saw a remarkable increase of 7516% over the same period.

The growth trajectory for Garware Marine Industries was strong not just annually, but also sequentially. Compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew by 170.78%, and profit soared by 388.05%.

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 449.38% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 7180.65% year-on-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies.

Garware Marine Industries reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.33 for Q1, marking a significant rise of 8150% year-on-year, indicating robust earnings performance during the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, Garware Marine Industries delivered strong returns to its investors, with a 10.31% gain in the last week, 245.36% return over the past 6 months, and an impressive 247.15% year-to-date return, showcasing the company's value creation for shareholders.

As of the latest data, Garware Marine Industries boasts a market capitalization of 19.32 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 33.5 and 6.98 respectively, demonstrating the market's confidence in the company's growth prospects.

Garware Marine Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.410.15+170.78%0.2+104.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-57.14%0-50%
Total Operating Expense0.180.21-15.99%0.2-7.83%
Operating Income0.23-0.06+449.38%0+7180.65%
Net Income Before Taxes0.23-0.07+441.15%0+8920%
Net Income0.19-0.07+388.05%0+7516%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.33-0.11+400%0+8150%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.19Cr
₹0.41Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsGarware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7516% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    298.85
    11:30 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.4 (-0.47%)

    Tata Steel

    151.55
    11:30 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.49%)

    Tata Power

    422.00
    11:30 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -8.25 (-1.92%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    323.30
    11:30 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.65 (-1.72%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Route Mobile

    1,611.00
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    109.05 (7.26%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries

    275.50
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    18.65 (7.26%)

    Triveni Turbines

    683.85
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    45.8 (7.18%)

    DCM Shriram

    1,164.55
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    68.9 (6.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue