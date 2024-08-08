Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7516% YOY

Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live : Garware Marine Industries announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 104.38% year-over-year, while profits saw a remarkable increase of 7516% over the same period.

The growth trajectory for Garware Marine Industries was strong not just annually, but also sequentially. Compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew by 170.78%, and profit soared by 388.05%.

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 449.38% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 7180.65% year-on-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies.

Garware Marine Industries reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹0.33 for Q1, marking a significant rise of 8150% year-on-year, indicating robust earnings performance during the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, Garware Marine Industries delivered strong returns to its investors, with a 10.31% gain in the last week, 245.36% return over the past 6 months, and an impressive 247.15% year-to-date return, showcasing the company's value creation for shareholders.

As of the latest data, Garware Marine Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹19.32 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹33.5 and ₹6.98 respectively, demonstrating the market's confidence in the company's growth prospects.

Garware Marine Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.41 0.15 +170.78% 0.2 +104.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -57.14% 0 -50% Total Operating Expense 0.18 0.21 -15.99% 0.2 -7.83% Operating Income 0.23 -0.06 +449.38% 0 +7180.65% Net Income Before Taxes 0.23 -0.07 +441.15% 0 +8920% Net Income 0.19 -0.07 +388.05% 0 +7516% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.33 -0.11 +400% 0 +8150%