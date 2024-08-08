Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7516% YOY

Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live : Garware Marine Industries announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 104.38% year-over-year, while profits saw a remarkable increase of 7516% over the same period.
The growth trajectory for Garware Marine Industries was strong not just annually, but also sequentially. Compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew by 170.78%, and profit soared by 388.05%.
Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 449.38% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 7180.65% year-on-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies.
Garware Marine Industries reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹0.33 for Q1, marking a significant rise of 8150% year-on-year, indicating robust earnings performance during the quarter.
In terms of stock performance, Garware Marine Industries delivered strong returns to its investors, with a 10.31% gain in the last week, 245.36% return over the past 6 months, and an impressive 247.15% year-to-date return, showcasing the company's value creation for shareholders.
As of the latest data, Garware Marine Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹19.32 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹33.5 and ₹6.98 respectively, demonstrating the market's confidence in the company's growth prospects.
Garware Marine Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.41
|0.15
|+170.78%
|0.2
|+104.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-57.14%
|0
|-50%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.18
|0.21
|-15.99%
|0.2
|-7.83%
|Operating Income
|0.23
|-0.06
|+449.38%
|0
|+7180.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.23
|-0.07
|+441.15%
|0
|+8920%
|Net Income
|0.19
|-0.07
|+388.05%
|0
|+7516%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.33
|-0.11
|+400%
|0
|+8150%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.19Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.41Cr
