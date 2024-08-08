Hello User
Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7516% YOY

Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7516% YOY

Livemint

Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 104.38% YoY & profit increased by 7516% YoY

Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live

Garware Marine Industries Q1 Results Live : Garware Marine Industries announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 104.38% year-over-year, while profits saw a remarkable increase of 7516% over the same period.

The growth trajectory for Garware Marine Industries was strong not just annually, but also sequentially. Compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew by 170.78%, and profit soared by 388.05%.

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 449.38% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 7180.65% year-on-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies.

Garware Marine Industries reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 0.33 for Q1, marking a significant rise of 8150% year-on-year, indicating robust earnings performance during the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, Garware Marine Industries delivered strong returns to its investors, with a 10.31% gain in the last week, 245.36% return over the past 6 months, and an impressive 247.15% year-to-date return, showcasing the company's value creation for shareholders.

As of the latest data, Garware Marine Industries boasts a market capitalization of 19.32 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 33.5 and 6.98 respectively, demonstrating the market's confidence in the company's growth prospects.

Garware Marine Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.410.15+170.78%0.2+104.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-57.14%0-50%
Total Operating Expense0.180.21-15.99%0.2-7.83%
Operating Income0.23-0.06+449.38%0+7180.65%
Net Income Before Taxes0.23-0.07+441.15%0+8920%
Net Income0.19-0.07+388.05%0+7516%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.33-0.11+400%0+8150%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.19Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

