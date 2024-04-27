Hello User
Gayatri Sugars Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 50.04% YOY

Gayatri Sugars Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 50.04% YOY

Livemint

Gayatri Sugars Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.89% YoY & profit decreased by 50.04% YoY

Gayatri Sugars Q4 Results Live

Gayatri Sugars Q4 Results Live : Gayatri Sugars declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.89% & the profit decreased by 50.04% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 196.58% and the profit increased by 2453.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.59% q-o-q & increased by 5.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 326.99% q-o-q & decreased by 43.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.19 for Q4 which decreased by 45.34% Y-o-Y.

Gayatri Sugars has delivered 9.74% return in the last 1 week, -16.77% return in the last 6 months, and 4.23% YTD return.

Currently, Gayatri Sugars has a market cap of 143.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of 29.41 & 4.93 respectively.

Gayatri Sugars Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue224.6375.74+196.58%226.66-0.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.725.86+14.59%6.34+5.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.681.71-1.54%1.63+3.18%
Total Operating Expense186.1366.72+178.95%158.56+17.39%
Operating Income38.59.02+326.99%68.1-43.46%
Net Income Before Taxes33.621.32+2453.67%67.29-50.04%
Net Income33.621.32+2453.67%67.29-50.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.190.21+2371.43%9.5-45.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹33.62Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹224.63Cr

