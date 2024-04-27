Gayatri Sugars Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 50.04% YOY

Gayatri Sugars Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.89% YoY & profit decreased by 50.04% YoY

Gayatri Sugars Q4 Results Live : Gayatri Sugars declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.89% & the profit decreased by 50.04% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 196.58% and the profit increased by 2453.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.59% q-o-q & increased by 5.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 326.99% q-o-q & decreased by 43.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.19 for Q4 which decreased by 45.34% Y-o-Y.

Gayatri Sugars has delivered 9.74% return in the last 1 week, -16.77% return in the last 6 months, and 4.23% YTD return.

Currently, Gayatri Sugars has a market cap of ₹143.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹29.41 & ₹4.93 respectively.

Gayatri Sugars Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 224.63 75.74 +196.58% 226.66 -0.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.72 5.86 +14.59% 6.34 +5.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.68 1.71 -1.54% 1.63 +3.18% Total Operating Expense 186.13 66.72 +178.95% 158.56 +17.39% Operating Income 38.5 9.02 +326.99% 68.1 -43.46% Net Income Before Taxes 33.62 1.32 +2453.67% 67.29 -50.04% Net Income 33.62 1.32 +2453.67% 67.29 -50.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.19 0.21 +2371.43% 9.5 -45.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹33.62Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹224.63Cr

