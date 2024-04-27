Gayatri Sugars Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 50.04% YOY

Gayatri Sugars Q4 Results Live : Gayatri Sugars declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.89% & the profit decreased by 50.04% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 196.58% and the profit increased by 2453.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.59% q-o-q & increased by 5.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 326.99% q-o-q & decreased by 43.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.19 for Q4 which decreased by 45.34% Y-o-Y.
Gayatri Sugars has delivered 9.74% return in the last 1 week, -16.77% return in the last 6 months, and 4.23% YTD return.
Currently, Gayatri Sugars has a market cap of ₹143.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹29.41 & ₹4.93 respectively.
Gayatri Sugars Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|224.63
|75.74
|+196.58%
|226.66
|-0.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.72
|5.86
|+14.59%
|6.34
|+5.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.68
|1.71
|-1.54%
|1.63
|+3.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|186.13
|66.72
|+178.95%
|158.56
|+17.39%
|Operating Income
|38.5
|9.02
|+326.99%
|68.1
|-43.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|33.62
|1.32
|+2453.67%
|67.29
|-50.04%
|Net Income
|33.62
|1.32
|+2453.67%
|67.29
|-50.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.19
|0.21
|+2371.43%
|9.5
|-45.34%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹33.62Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹224.63Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!