NEW DELHI: Packaged consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) reported a 5% year-on-year rise in its December quarter (Q3) net profit to ₹527.60 crore. In the year-ago period, profit stood at ₹502 crore.

For the three months ended 31 December, the maker of Cinthol soap and Ezee liquid detergent reported an 8.2% growth in consolidated sales largely driven by price led growth.

Volumes were flat.

Domestic sales grew 8% year-on-year, while Africa, the US and Middle East sales grew 12% in constant currency. Sales in Latin America and the SAARC region grew 19% in constant currency terms, year-on-year, the company said in a statement. In Indonesia, sales were down 2%.

The company’s performance was “mixed", said Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and CEO, GCPL. "While overall sales grew by 8%, and we remain on track to achieve double-digit sales growth for the full year, it was driven entirely by price led growth. We believe that with the relatively non-discretionary, mass pricing of our portfolio and very good performance on market shares, volume growth will return in the medium term."

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, margins expanded 60 basis points sequentially, driven by gross margin expansion of 270 bps and higher advertisement and publicity spends. Consolidated EBITDA margins at 21.4% contracted 210 bps year-on-year, mostly led by a decline in India and Indonesia margins.

In India, the company’s home care business grew 4% year-on-year. Household insecticides segment reported a “soft performance", the company said.

“Goodknight Jumbo Fast Card is scaling up well and driving growth in burning formats. We continue to build on our strategic pivots of taking the category beyond mosquitoes and scaling up our personal repellents portfolio. Air fresheners continued to witness steady growth, led by gradual recovery in the category. Aer Power Pocket continues to perform well alongside driving new trials. Fabric care witnessed strong growth," it added.

In the personal care business, which includes brands such as Cinthol and Godrej Expert Rich Crème, the company continues to navigate high input cost through calibrated price increases. Hair colours reported soft performance, it said. The personal care business grew 12% year-on-year in India during the quarter.

“We continue to have a healthy balance sheet and our net debt to equity ratio continues to come down. We are on a journey to reduce inventory and wasted cost and deploy this to drive profitable and sustainable volume growth across our portfolio through category development," said Sitapati.

