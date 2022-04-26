OPEN APP
General Electric Co. warned that its business would be pressured by supply-chain disruptions this year after reporting strong quarterly growth for its jet-engine unit as commercial air traffic recovers from a pandemic-fueled decline.

The Boston conglomerate said Tuesday that its full-year results were on track to come in at the low end of predictions it issued in January. The manufacturer continues to face pressure from supply-chain disruptions and rising raw-material and freight costs, and impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As we continue to work through inflation and other evolving pressures, we’re currently trending toward the low end of the range," CEO Larry Culp said.

For 2022, GE had projected high-single-digit revenue growth, earnings of $2.80 to $3.50 a share and free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion

GE shares slipped 4% in early Tuesday morning trading.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

