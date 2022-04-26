Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  GE cautions outlook pressured by supply-chain disruptions

GE cautions outlook pressured by supply-chain disruptions

AP
1 min read . 05:50 PM IST THOMAS GRYTA, The Wall Street Journal

  • Conglomerate posts strong quarterly sales in aviation unit, decline in wind-power business

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

General Electric Co. warned that its business would be pressured by supply-chain disruptions this year after reporting strong quarterly growth for its jet-engine unit as commercial air traffic recovers from a pandemic-fueled decline.

General Electric Co. warned that its business would be pressured by supply-chain disruptions this year after reporting strong quarterly growth for its jet-engine unit as commercial air traffic recovers from a pandemic-fueled decline.

The Boston conglomerate said Tuesday that its full-year results were on track to come in at the low end of predictions it issued in January. The manufacturer continues to face pressure from supply-chain disruptions and rising raw-material and freight costs, and impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Unlock with CRED

The Boston conglomerate said Tuesday that its full-year results were on track to come in at the low end of predictions it issued in January. The manufacturer continues to face pressure from supply-chain disruptions and rising raw-material and freight costs, and impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As we continue to work through inflation and other evolving pressures, we’re currently trending toward the low end of the range," CEO Larry Culp said.

For 2022, GE had projected high-single-digit revenue growth, earnings of $2.80 to $3.50 a share and free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion

GE shares slipped 4% in early Tuesday morning trading.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text