GE Power India net loss widens to ₹139 cr in December quarter
The power equipment maker’s consolidated total income fell 32% year-on-year to ₹545 crore in the December quarter. Sequentially, income rose 18.4% from ₹460 crore in the September quarter.
New Delhi: GE Power India on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹139.29 crore in the December quarter. The company had posted a net loss of ₹112.63 crore in Q2 FY23 and ₹34.57 crore in Q3 FY22.
