GE reports better than expected Q1 profit on surging demand in aviation
General Electric Co on Tuesday reported better than expected profit for the first quarter on surging demand in aviation sector. It also raised the low end of its full-year profit forecast.
GE posted adjusted profit for the March quarter at 27 cents a share.
Its sales for the first quarter stood at $13.7 billion, compared with $13.2 billion forecast by analysts.
GE chief executive officer Larry Culp said the results reflect “robust market demand and our progress operating leaner and more focused businesses."
GE's shares on Tuesday rose 2.9% in early trading in New York. The stock has soared more than 50% this year.
GE Aerospace’s revenue surged 25% to $6.98 billion on price rise and productivity gains. Its orders grew 14%.
GE Aerospace makes jet engines for Boeing Co and Airbus.
The services revenue at GE's aviation unit rose 35% in the first quarter from a year ago period.
The company has said it aims to more than double earnings this year before separating its energy-related businesses in early 2024.
The Boston-based company said it expects 2023 adjusted profit per share of $1.70 to $2.00, compared with its earlier forecast of $1.60 to $2.00.
GE said free cash flow for the current fiscal year is estimated to be in the range of $3.6 billion to $4.2 billion, compared with $3.4 billion to $4.2 billion expected previously. The company also reported its first free cash flow in the first quarter since 2015.
The company said its energy unit GE Vernova’s loss narrowed in the March quarter from a year ago period.