GEE Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.87% YoY

Livemint

GEE Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 19.79% YoY & Profit Increased by 25.87% YoY

GEE declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.79% and the profit increased by 25.87% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.21% and the profit decreased by 32.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.39% q-o-q and decreased by 27% YoY.

The operating income was down by 10.6% q-o-q and increased by 33.1% YoY.

The EPS is 1.4 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 26.13% YoY.

GEE has delivered -5.87% return in the last 1 week, 105.9% return in the last 6 months, and 31.02% YTD return.

Currently, GEE has a market cap of 362.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 172.9 & 61.4 respectively.

GEE Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue84.6197.49-13.21%105.48-19.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.674.57+2.39%6.4-27%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.021.02+0.12%1.17-13.12%
Total Operating Expense76.888.75-13.47%99.61-22.9%
Operating Income7.818.74-10.6%5.87+33.1%
Net Income Before Taxes4.877.22-32.56%4.42+10.27%
Net Income3.645.4-32.56%2.89+25.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.42.08-32.69%1.11+26.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.64Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹84.61Cr

