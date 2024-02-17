GEE Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.87% YoY

GEE declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.79% and the profit increased by 25.87% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.21% and the profit decreased by 32.56%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.39% q-o-q and decreased by 27% YoY.

The operating income was down by 10.6% q-o-q and increased by 33.1% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.4 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 26.13% YoY.

GEE has delivered -5.87% return in the last 1 week, 105.9% return in the last 6 months, and 31.02% YTD return.

Currently, GEE has a market cap of ₹362.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹172.9 & ₹61.4 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GEE Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 84.61 97.49 -13.21% 105.48 -19.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.67 4.57 +2.39% 6.4 -27% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.02 1.02 +0.12% 1.17 -13.12% Total Operating Expense 76.8 88.75 -13.47% 99.61 -22.9% Operating Income 7.81 8.74 -10.6% 5.87 +33.1% Net Income Before Taxes 4.87 7.22 -32.56% 4.42 +10.27% Net Income 3.64 5.4 -32.56% 2.89 +25.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.4 2.08 -32.69% 1.11 +26.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.64Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹84.61Cr

