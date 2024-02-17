GEE Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.87% YoY

GEE declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.79% and the profit increased by 25.87% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.21% and the profit decreased by 32.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.39% q-o-q and decreased by 27% YoY.
The operating income was down by 10.6% q-o-q and increased by 33.1% YoY.
The EPS is ₹1.4 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 26.13% YoY.
GEE has delivered -5.87% return in the last 1 week, 105.9% return in the last 6 months, and 31.02% YTD return.
Currently, GEE has a market cap of ₹362.54 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹172.9 & ₹61.4 respectively.
GEE Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|84.61
|97.49
|-13.21%
|105.48
|-19.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.67
|4.57
|+2.39%
|6.4
|-27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.02
|1.02
|+0.12%
|1.17
|-13.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|76.8
|88.75
|-13.47%
|99.61
|-22.9%
|Operating Income
|7.81
|8.74
|-10.6%
|5.87
|+33.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.87
|7.22
|-32.56%
|4.42
|+10.27%
|Net Income
|3.64
|5.4
|-32.56%
|2.89
|+25.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.4
|2.08
|-32.69%
|1.11
|+26.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.64Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹84.61Cr
