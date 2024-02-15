Gem Spinners India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 7.7% YoY

Gem Spinners India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the loss increased by 7.7% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss increased by 10.43%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10% q-o-q & decreased by 1.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.06% q-o-q & decreased by 7.7% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.03 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 50% Y-o-Y.
Gem Spinners India has delivered 10.28% return in the last 1 week, -24.53% return in the last 6 months, and -33.83% YTD return.
Currently, Gem Spinners India has a market cap of ₹27 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8.08 & ₹3.26 respectively.
Gem Spinners India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|+10%
|0.03
|-1.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|-0%
|0.04
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.16
|0.14
|+11.06%
|0.15
|+7.7%
|Operating Income
|-0.16
|-0.14
|-11.06%
|-0.15
|-7.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.16
|-0.14
|-10.43%
|-0.15
|-7.7%
|Net Income
|-0.16
|-0.14
|-10.43%
|-0.15
|-7.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-50%
|-0.02
|-50%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.16Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!