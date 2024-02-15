Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gem Spinners India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 7.7% YoY

Livemint

Gem Spinners India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by �% YoY & loss increased by 7.7% YoY

Gem Spinners India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gem Spinners India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the loss increased by 7.7% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss increased by 10.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10% q-o-q & decreased by 1.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.06% q-o-q & decreased by 7.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.03 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 50% Y-o-Y.

Gem Spinners India has delivered 10.28% return in the last 1 week, -24.53% return in the last 6 months, and -33.83% YTD return.

Currently, Gem Spinners India has a market cap of 27 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 8.08 & 3.26 respectively.

Gem Spinners India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-�%0-�%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03+10%0.03-1.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04-0%0.04-0%
Total Operating Expense0.160.14+11.06%0.15+7.7%
Operating Income-0.16-0.14-11.06%-0.15-7.7%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.16-0.14-10.43%-0.15-7.7%
Net Income-0.16-0.14-10.43%-0.15-7.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.03-0.02-50%-0.02-50%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.16Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

