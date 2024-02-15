Gem Spinners India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 7.7% YoY

Gem Spinners India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the loss increased by 7.7% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by �% and the loss increased by 10.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10% q-o-q & decreased by 1.85% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 11.06% q-o-q & decreased by 7.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.03 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 50% Y-o-Y.

Gem Spinners India has delivered 10.28% return in the last 1 week, -24.53% return in the last 6 months, and -33.83% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Gem Spinners India has a market cap of ₹27 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8.08 & ₹3.26 respectively.

Gem Spinners India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 +10% 0.03 -1.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 -0% 0.04 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.16 0.14 +11.06% 0.15 +7.7% Operating Income -0.16 -0.14 -11.06% -0.15 -7.7% Net Income Before Taxes -0.16 -0.14 -10.43% -0.15 -7.7% Net Income -0.16 -0.14 -10.43% -0.15 -7.7% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.03 -0.02 -50% -0.02 -50%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.16Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!