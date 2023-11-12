comScore
General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 23.8% YOY
General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 23.8% YOY

 Livemint

General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 7.87% YoY & profit decreased by 23.8% YoY

General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 ResultsPremium
General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 Results

General Insurance Corporation Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 7.87% & the profit decreased by 23.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.67% and the profit increased by 72.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.39% q-o-q & increased by 391.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 43.68% q-o-q & decreased by 25.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.69 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 23.6% Y-o-Y.

General Insurance Corporation Of India has delivered -1.3% return in the last 1 week, 27.54% return in last 6 months and 25.54% YTD return.

Currently the General Insurance Corporation Of India has a market cap of 39368.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of 239.5 & 127.8 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

General Insurance Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12186.8610445.84+16.67%11298.03+7.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total85.65108.95-21.39%-29.37+391.62%
Total Operating Expense10447.289235.08+13.13%8977.48+16.37%
Operating Income1739.581210.76+43.68%2320.55-25.04%
Net Income Before Taxes1855.381153.58+60.84%2675.96-30.66%
Net Income1688.96977.66+72.76%2216.55-23.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.695.98+62.06%12.69-23.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1688.96Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹12186.86Cr

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
