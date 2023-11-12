General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 23.8% YOY
General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 7.87% YoY & profit decreased by 23.8% YoY
General Insurance Corporation Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 7.87% & the profit decreased by 23.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.67% and the profit increased by 72.76%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message