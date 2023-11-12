General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 23.8% YOY
General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 7.87% YoY & profit decreased by 23.8% YoY
General Insurance Corporation Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 7.87% & the profit decreased by 23.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.67% and the profit increased by 72.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.39% q-o-q & increased by 391.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 43.68% q-o-q & decreased by 25.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.69 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 23.6% Y-o-Y.
General Insurance Corporation Of India has delivered -1.3% return in the last 1 week, 27.54% return in last 6 months and 25.54% YTD return.
Currently the General Insurance Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹39368.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹239.5 & ₹127.8 respectively.
As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.
General Insurance Corporation Of India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12186.86
|10445.84
|+16.67%
|11298.03
|+7.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|85.65
|108.95
|-21.39%
|-29.37
|+391.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|10447.28
|9235.08
|+13.13%
|8977.48
|+16.37%
|Operating Income
|1739.58
|1210.76
|+43.68%
|2320.55
|-25.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1855.38
|1153.58
|+60.84%
|2675.96
|-30.66%
|Net Income
|1688.96
|977.66
|+72.76%
|2216.55
|-23.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.69
|5.98
|+62.06%
|12.69
|-23.6%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1688.96Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹12186.86Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
