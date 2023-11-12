Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 23.8% YOY

General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 23.8% YOY

Livemint

General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 7.87% YoY & profit decreased by 23.8% YoY

General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 Results

General Insurance Corporation Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 7.87% & the profit decreased by 23.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.67% and the profit increased by 72.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.39% q-o-q & increased by 391.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 43.68% q-o-q & decreased by 25.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.69 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 23.6% Y-o-Y.

General Insurance Corporation Of India has delivered -1.3% return in the last 1 week, 27.54% return in last 6 months and 25.54% YTD return.

Currently the General Insurance Corporation Of India has a market cap of 39368.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of 239.5 & 127.8 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

General Insurance Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12186.8610445.84+16.67%11298.03+7.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total85.65108.95-21.39%-29.37+391.62%
Total Operating Expense10447.289235.08+13.13%8977.48+16.37%
Operating Income1739.581210.76+43.68%2320.55-25.04%
Net Income Before Taxes1855.381153.58+60.84%2675.96-30.66%
Net Income1688.96977.66+72.76%2216.55-23.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.695.98+62.06%12.69-23.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1688.96Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹12186.86Cr

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
