General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 23.8% YOY

General Insurance Corporation Of India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 7.87% YoY & profit decreased by 23.8% YoY

General Insurance Corporation Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 7.87% & the profit decreased by 23.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.67% and the profit increased by 72.76%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.39% q-o-q & increased by 391.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 43.68% q-o-q & decreased by 25.04% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹9.69 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 23.6% Y-o-Y.

General Insurance Corporation Of India has delivered -1.3% return in the last 1 week, 27.54% return in last 6 months and 25.54% YTD return.

Currently the General Insurance Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹39368.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹239.5 & ₹127.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

General Insurance Corporation Of India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12186.86 10445.84 +16.67% 11298.03 +7.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 85.65 108.95 -21.39% -29.37 +391.62% Total Operating Expense 10447.28 9235.08 +13.13% 8977.48 +16.37% Operating Income 1739.58 1210.76 +43.68% 2320.55 -25.04% Net Income Before Taxes 1855.38 1153.58 +60.84% 2675.96 -30.66% Net Income 1688.96 977.66 +72.76% 2216.55 -23.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.69 5.98 +62.06% 12.69 -23.6%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1688.96Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹12186.86Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.