Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Q3 Results 2025:Generic Engineering Construction & Projects declared their Q3 results on 06 Mar, 2025. The topline increased by 58.2% & the profit decreased by 27.2% YoY. Profit at ₹1.82 crore and revenue at ₹93.29 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 81.57% while the profit decreased by 15.35%. This fluctuation in profit has raised concerns among investors and analysts alike.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly by 25% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 108.86% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that are impacting profitability.

Moreover, the operating income saw a decline of 7% quarter-on-quarter but an increase of 10.65% year-on-year, suggesting that while the company is growing, its operational efficiency may be under pressure.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹0.53, marking an increase of 23.26% year-on-year, which could be a silver lining amidst the declining profits.

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 93.29 51.38 +81.57% 58.97 +58.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.65 1.32 +25% 0.79 +108.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.19 2.42 +31.82% 2.61 +22.22% Total Operating Expense 90.9 48.81 +86.23% 56.81 +60.01% Operating Income 2.39 2.57 -7% 2.16 +10.65% Net Income Before Taxes 3.02 3.01 +0.33% 2.95 +2.37% Net Income 1.82 2.15 -15.35% 2.5 -27.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.53 0.37 +43.24% 0.43 +23.26%