Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Mar, 2025: profit falls by 27.2% YOY, profit at ₹1.82 crore and revenue at ₹93.29 crore

Published8 Mar 2025, 12:01 PM IST
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Mar, 2025

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Q3 Results 2025:Generic Engineering Construction & Projects declared their Q3 results on 06 Mar, 2025. The topline increased by 58.2% & the profit decreased by 27.2% YoY. Profit at 1.82 crore and revenue at 93.29 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 81.57% while the profit decreased by 15.35%. This fluctuation in profit has raised concerns among investors and analysts alike.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly by 25% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 108.86% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that are impacting profitability.

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Q3 Results

Moreover, the operating income saw a decline of 7% quarter-on-quarter but an increase of 10.65% year-on-year, suggesting that while the company is growing, its operational efficiency may be under pressure.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 0.53, marking an increase of 23.26% year-on-year, which could be a silver lining amidst the declining profits.

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue93.2951.38+81.57%58.97+58.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.651.32+25%0.79+108.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.192.42+31.82%2.61+22.22%
Total Operating Expense90.948.81+86.23%56.81+60.01%
Operating Income2.392.57-7%2.16+10.65%
Net Income Before Taxes3.023.01+0.33%2.95+2.37%
Net Income1.822.15-15.35%2.5-27.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.530.37+43.24%0.43+23.26%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.82Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹93.29Cr

First Published:8 Mar 2025, 12:01 PM IST
