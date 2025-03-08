Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Mar, 2025: profit falls by 27.2% YOY, profit at ₹1.82 crore and revenue at ₹93.29 crore

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Q3 Results 2025:Generic Engineering Construction & Projects declared their Q3 results on 06 Mar, 2025. The topline increased by 58.2% & the profit decreased by 27.2% YoY. Profit at ₹1.82 crore and revenue at ₹93.29 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 81.57% while the profit decreased by 15.35%. This fluctuation in profit has raised concerns among investors and analysts alike.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly by 25% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 108.86% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that are impacting profitability.
Moreover, the operating income saw a decline of 7% quarter-on-quarter but an increase of 10.65% year-on-year, suggesting that while the company is growing, its operational efficiency may be under pressure.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹0.53, marking an increase of 23.26% year-on-year, which could be a silver lining amidst the declining profits.
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|93.29
|51.38
|+81.57%
|58.97
|+58.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.65
|1.32
|+25%
|0.79
|+108.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.19
|2.42
|+31.82%
|2.61
|+22.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|90.9
|48.81
|+86.23%
|56.81
|+60.01%
|Operating Income
|2.39
|2.57
|-7%
|2.16
|+10.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.02
|3.01
|+0.33%
|2.95
|+2.37%
|Net Income
|1.82
|2.15
|-15.35%
|2.5
|-27.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.53
|0.37
|+43.24%
|0.43
|+23.26%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1.82Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹93.29Cr