Genesys International Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 101.72% YoY

Genesys International Corp declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.01% & the profit increased by 101.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 78.79% and the profit increased by 580.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.39% q-o-q & decreased by 8.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 709.92% q-o-q & increased by 96.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.21 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 96.73% Y-o-Y.
Genesys International Corp has delivered 0.27% return in the last 1 week, 81.76% return in the last 6 months, and 24.77% YTD return.
Currently, Genesys International Corp has a market cap of ₹2018.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹541.15 & ₹266 respectively.
Genesys International Corp Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|59.34
|33.19
|+78.79%
|54.43
|+9.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.66
|10.96
|+6.39%
|12.71
|-8.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.06
|10.94
|+1.07%
|9.3
|+18.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|39.62
|36.42
|+8.79%
|44.38
|-10.72%
|Operating Income
|19.71
|-3.23
|+709.92%
|10.05
|+96.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.16
|-2.85
|+842.98%
|11.49
|+84.14%
|Net Income
|15.86
|-3.3
|+580.15%
|7.86
|+101.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.21
|-0.87
|+581.99%
|2.14
|+96.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹15.86Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹59.34Cr
