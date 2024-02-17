Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Genesys International Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 101.72% YoY

Genesys International Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 101.72% YoY

Livemint

Genesys International Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.01% YoY & profit increased by 101.72% YoY

Genesys International Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live

Genesys International Corp declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.01% & the profit increased by 101.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 78.79% and the profit increased by 580.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.39% q-o-q & decreased by 8.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 709.92% q-o-q & increased by 96.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.21 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 96.73% Y-o-Y.

Genesys International Corp has delivered 0.27% return in the last 1 week, 81.76% return in the last 6 months, and 24.77% YTD return.

Currently, Genesys International Corp has a market cap of 2018.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 541.15 & 266 respectively.

Genesys International Corp Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue59.3433.19+78.79%54.43+9.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.6610.96+6.39%12.71-8.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.0610.94+1.07%9.3+18.84%
Total Operating Expense39.6236.42+8.79%44.38-10.72%
Operating Income19.71-3.23+709.92%10.05+96.15%
Net Income Before Taxes21.16-2.85+842.98%11.49+84.14%
Net Income15.86-3.3+580.15%7.86+101.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.21-0.87+581.99%2.14+96.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹15.86Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹59.34Cr

