Genesys International Corp Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 101.72% YoY

Genesys International Corp declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.01% & the profit increased by 101.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 78.79% and the profit increased by 580.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.39% q-o-q & decreased by 8.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 709.92% q-o-q & increased by 96.15% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.21 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 96.73% Y-o-Y.

Genesys International Corp has delivered 0.27% return in the last 1 week, 81.76% return in the last 6 months, and 24.77% YTD return.

Currently, Genesys International Corp has a market cap of ₹2018.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹541.15 & ₹266 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genesys International Corp Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 59.34 33.19 +78.79% 54.43 +9.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.66 10.96 +6.39% 12.71 -8.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.06 10.94 +1.07% 9.3 +18.84% Total Operating Expense 39.62 36.42 +8.79% 44.38 -10.72% Operating Income 19.71 -3.23 +709.92% 10.05 +96.15% Net Income Before Taxes 21.16 -2.85 +842.98% 11.49 +84.14% Net Income 15.86 -3.3 +580.15% 7.86 +101.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.21 -0.87 +581.99% 2.14 +96.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹15.86Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹59.34Cr

