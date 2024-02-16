Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Genus Paper Boards Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 98.13% YOY

Genus Paper Boards Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 98.13% YOY

Livemint

Genus Paper Boards Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.62% YoY & loss decreased by 98.13% YoY

Genus Paper Boards Q3 FY24 Results Live

Genus Paper Boards declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.62% & the loss decreased by 98.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.96% and the loss increased by 102.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.22% q-o-q & decreased by 2.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.75% q-o-q & increased by 2341.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 97.92% Y-o-Y.

Genus Paper Boards has delivered -13.12% return in the last 1 week, 13.4% return in last 6 months and 18.7% YTD return.

Currently the Genus Paper Boards has a market cap of 587.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of 28.5 & 12.15 respectively.

Genus Paper Boards Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue155.26193.98-19.96%141.64+9.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.937.34-19.22%6.11-2.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.66.49+1.72%6.85-3.66%
Total Operating Expense147.86181.69-18.62%141.97+4.15%
Operating Income7.412.29-39.75%-0.33+2341.3%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.174.96-103.48%-5.59+96.91%
Net Income-0.094.14-102.24%-4.94+98.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS-00.16-102.48%-0.19+97.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.09Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹155.26Cr

