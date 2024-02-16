Genus Paper Boards Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 98.13% YOY

Genus Paper Boards declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.62% & the loss decreased by 98.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.96% and the loss increased by 102.24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.22% q-o-q & decreased by 2.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.75% q-o-q & increased by 2341.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 97.92% Y-o-Y.

Genus Paper Boards has delivered -13.12% return in the last 1 week, 13.4% return in last 6 months and 18.7% YTD return.

Currently the Genus Paper Boards has a market cap of ₹587.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹28.5 & ₹12.15 respectively.

Genus Paper Boards Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 155.26 193.98 -19.96% 141.64 +9.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.93 7.34 -19.22% 6.11 -2.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.6 6.49 +1.72% 6.85 -3.66% Total Operating Expense 147.86 181.69 -18.62% 141.97 +4.15% Operating Income 7.4 12.29 -39.75% -0.33 +2341.3% Net Income Before Taxes -0.17 4.96 -103.48% -5.59 +96.91% Net Income -0.09 4.14 -102.24% -4.94 +98.13% Diluted Normalized EPS -0 0.16 -102.48% -0.19 +97.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.09Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹155.26Cr

