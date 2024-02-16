Genus Paper Boards Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 98.13% YOY

Genus Paper Boards declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.62% & the loss decreased by 98.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.96% and the loss increased by 102.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.22% q-o-q & decreased by 2.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 39.75% q-o-q & increased by 2341.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 97.92% Y-o-Y.
Genus Paper Boards has delivered -13.12% return in the last 1 week, 13.4% return in last 6 months and 18.7% YTD return.
Currently the Genus Paper Boards has a market cap of ₹587.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹28.5 & ₹12.15 respectively.
Genus Paper Boards Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|155.26
|193.98
|-19.96%
|141.64
|+9.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.93
|7.34
|-19.22%
|6.11
|-2.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.6
|6.49
|+1.72%
|6.85
|-3.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|147.86
|181.69
|-18.62%
|141.97
|+4.15%
|Operating Income
|7.4
|12.29
|-39.75%
|-0.33
|+2341.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.17
|4.96
|-103.48%
|-5.59
|+96.91%
|Net Income
|-0.09
|4.14
|-102.24%
|-4.94
|+98.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0
|0.16
|-102.48%
|-0.19
|+97.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.09Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹155.26Cr
