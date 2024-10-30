Genus Power Infrastructures Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 68.91% YOY

Genus Power Infrastructures Q2 Results Live : Genus Power Infrastructures declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a significant topline increase of 88.01% year-over-year, while profit surged by 68.91%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 17.56%, and profit jumped by 71.91%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs rose by 12.4% quarter-over-quarter and saw a substantial increase of 57.31% year-over-year, signaling heightened operational costs amid a growing business landscape.

The operating income displayed remarkable growth, up by 31.12% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 250.9% year-over-year, reflecting the company’s strong operational efficiency and market demand.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.98, marking a notable increase of 43.27% year-over-year, further indicating the company's profitability trajectory.

In terms of stock performance, Genus Power Infrastructures has demonstrated a 6.28% return in the last week, a robust 40.58% return over the past six months, and an outstanding 80.6% year-to-date return, reinforcing investor confidence.

Currently, Genus Power Infrastructures has a market capitalization of ₹12,731.58 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹476.55 and a low of ₹204.50, highlighting substantial market activity and interest.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, all 2 analysts covering the company have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating strong confidence in the company's future performance and potential for growth.

Genus Power Infrastructures Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 486.88 414.16 +17.56% 258.96 +88.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.19 56.22 +12.4% 40.17 +57.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.33 6 +5.54% 4.95 +27.87% Total Operating Expense 411.94 357 +15.39% 237.6 +73.37% Operating Income 74.94 57.16 +31.12% 21.36 +250.9% Net Income Before Taxes 109.41 63.63 +71.95% 57.56 +90.09% Net Income 83.08 48.33 +71.91% 49.19 +68.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.98 1.74 +71.26% 2.08 +43.27%