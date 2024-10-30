Genus Power Infrastructures Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 68.91% YOY

Genus Power Infrastructures Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 88.01% YoY & profit increased by 68.91% YoY

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Genus Power Infrastructures Q2 Results Live : Genus Power Infrastructures declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a significant topline increase of 88.01% year-over-year, while profit surged by 68.91%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 17.56%, and profit jumped by 71.91%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs rose by 12.4% quarter-over-quarter and saw a substantial increase of 57.31% year-over-year, signaling heightened operational costs amid a growing business landscape.

The operating income displayed remarkable growth, up by 31.12% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 250.9% year-over-year, reflecting the company’s strong operational efficiency and market demand.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.98, marking a notable increase of 43.27% year-over-year, further indicating the company's profitability trajectory.

In terms of stock performance, Genus Power Infrastructures has demonstrated a 6.28% return in the last week, a robust 40.58% return over the past six months, and an outstanding 80.6% year-to-date return, reinforcing investor confidence.

Currently, Genus Power Infrastructures has a market capitalization of 12,731.58 Crore, with a 52-week high of 476.55 and a low of 204.50, highlighting substantial market activity and interest.

As of 30 Oct, 2024, all 2 analysts covering the company have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating strong confidence in the company's future performance and potential for growth.

Genus Power Infrastructures Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue486.88414.16+17.56%258.96+88.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.1956.22+12.4%40.17+57.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.336+5.54%4.95+27.87%
Total Operating Expense411.94357+15.39%237.6+73.37%
Operating Income74.9457.16+31.12%21.36+250.9%
Net Income Before Taxes109.4163.63+71.95%57.56+90.09%
Net Income83.0848.33+71.91%49.19+68.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.981.74+71.26%2.08+43.27%
