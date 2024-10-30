Genus Power Infrastructures Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 68.91% YOY

Genus Power Infrastructures Q2 Results Live : Genus Power Infrastructures declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a significant topline increase of 88.01% year-over-year, while profit surged by 68.91%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 17.56%, and profit jumped by 71.91%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs rose by 12.4% quarter-over-quarter and saw a substantial increase of 57.31% year-over-year, signaling heightened operational costs amid a growing business landscape.
The operating income displayed remarkable growth, up by 31.12% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 250.9% year-over-year, reflecting the company’s strong operational efficiency and market demand.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.98, marking a notable increase of 43.27% year-over-year, further indicating the company's profitability trajectory.
In terms of stock performance, Genus Power Infrastructures has demonstrated a 6.28% return in the last week, a robust 40.58% return over the past six months, and an outstanding 80.6% year-to-date return, reinforcing investor confidence.
Currently, Genus Power Infrastructures has a market capitalization of ₹12,731.58 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹476.55 and a low of ₹204.50, highlighting substantial market activity and interest.
As of 30 Oct, 2024, all 2 analysts covering the company have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating strong confidence in the company's future performance and potential for growth.
Genus Power Infrastructures Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|486.88
|414.16
|+17.56%
|258.96
|+88.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.19
|56.22
|+12.4%
|40.17
|+57.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.33
|6
|+5.54%
|4.95
|+27.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|411.94
|357
|+15.39%
|237.6
|+73.37%
|Operating Income
|74.94
|57.16
|+31.12%
|21.36
|+250.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|109.41
|63.63
|+71.95%
|57.56
|+90.09%
|Net Income
|83.08
|48.33
|+71.91%
|49.19
|+68.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.98
|1.74
|+71.26%
|2.08
|+43.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹83.08Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹486.88Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar