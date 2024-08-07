Genus Prime Infra Q1 results : profit at ₹0Cr, Revenue increased by 3.64% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Genus Prime Infra Q1 Results Live : Genus Prime Infra announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, with the revenue showing a growth of 3.64% year-on-year.

The company reported a profit of 0Cr for the quarter, a significant improvement from the loss of 0.01cr in the same period last year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue surged by 145.4%, indicating a strong performance compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 7.95% sequentially and 10.04% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 250% q-o-q and 114.02% y-o-y, reflecting operational efficiencies.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0, marking a 110% increase from the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, Genus Prime Infra delivered -7.56% return in the last 1 week, while showing impressive returns of 52.55% in the last 6 months and 82.25% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 41.08 Cr, with its 52-week high and low at 32.89 and 12.5 respectively.

Genus Prime Infra Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.090.03+145.4%0.08+3.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03+7.95%0.03+10.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.080.04+134.36%0.09-9.88%
Operating Income0-0+250%-0.01+114.02%
Net Income Before Taxes0-0+250%-0.01+114.02%
Net Income0-0+250%-0.01+114.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS0-0+249.25%-0.01+110%
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
