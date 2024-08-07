Genus Prime Infra Q1 results : profit at ₹0Cr, Revenue increased by 3.64% YoY

Genus Prime Infra Q1 Results Live : Genus Prime Infra announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, with the revenue showing a growth of 3.64% year-on-year.

The company reported a profit of ₹0Cr for the quarter, a significant improvement from the loss of ₹0.01cr in the same period last year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue surged by 145.4%, indicating a strong performance compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 7.95% sequentially and 10.04% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 250% q-o-q and 114.02% y-o-y, reflecting operational efficiencies.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0, marking a 110% increase from the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, Genus Prime Infra delivered -7.56% return in the last 1 week, while showing impressive returns of 52.55% in the last 6 months and 82.25% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹41.08 Cr, with its 52-week high and low at ₹32.89 and ₹12.5 respectively.

Genus Prime Infra Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.09 0.03 +145.4% 0.08 +3.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 +7.95% 0.03 +10.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.08 0.04 +134.36% 0.09 -9.88% Operating Income 0 -0 +250% -0.01 +114.02% Net Income Before Taxes 0 -0 +250% -0.01 +114.02% Net Income 0 -0 +250% -0.01 +114.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 -0 +249.25% -0.01 +110%