Genus Prime Infra Q1 results : profit at ₹0Cr, Revenue increased by 3.64% YoY

Genus Prime Infra Q1 Results Live : Genus Prime Infra announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, with the revenue showing a growth of 3.64% year-on-year.
The company reported a profit of ₹0Cr for the quarter, a significant improvement from the loss of ₹0.01cr in the same period last year.
Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue surged by 145.4%, indicating a strong performance compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 7.95% sequentially and 10.04% year-on-year.
Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 250% q-o-q and 114.02% y-o-y, reflecting operational efficiencies.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0, marking a 110% increase from the same quarter last year.
In terms of stock performance, Genus Prime Infra delivered -7.56% return in the last 1 week, while showing impressive returns of 52.55% in the last 6 months and 82.25% year-to-date.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹41.08 Cr, with its 52-week high and low at ₹32.89 and ₹12.5 respectively.
Genus Prime Infra Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.09
|0.03
|+145.4%
|0.08
|+3.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|+7.95%
|0.03
|+10.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.08
|0.04
|+134.36%
|0.09
|-9.88%
|Operating Income
|0
|-0
|+250%
|-0.01
|+114.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0
|-0
|+250%
|-0.01
|+114.02%
|Net Income
|0
|-0
|+250%
|-0.01
|+114.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|-0
|+249.25%
|-0.01
|+110%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.09Cr
