Geojit Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 54.11% YoY

Geojit Financial Services Q2 Results Live : Geojit Financial Services declared its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, showcasing a remarkable year-on-year growth. The topline revenue surged by 51.69%, while profit saw an impressive increase of 54.11%, marking a strong quarter for the company.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Geojit reported a revenue growth of 20.74% and a profit increase of 25.88%. This consistent upward trend indicates robust operational performance and effective cost management.

However, it is worth noting that selling, general, and administrative expenses rose significantly, with a 27.32% increase quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 52.14% year-on-year. This rise in expenses could be a point of concern for investors as it may impact profitability in future quarters.

The operating income also reflected positive momentum, rising by 27.22% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 74.46% year-on-year. This growth in operating income is a testament to Geojit's strong market position and effective revenue generation strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹2.11, marking a 39.05% increase year-on-year, further showcasing the company's financial health and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Geojit Financial Services has demonstrated significant returns in the recent past, with a 9.46% return in the last week, a remarkable 108.88% return over the last six months, and an impressive 111.02% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the company's potential for growth and resilience in the financial market.

As of now, Geojit Financial Services boasts a market capitalization of ₹4145.41 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹159.37 and a low of ₹46.10. The stock's performance reflects investor confidence and the company's strong fundamentals.

Geojit Financial Services Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 218.35 180.84 +20.74% 143.94 +51.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 71.51 56.16 +27.32% 47 +52.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.51 7.45 +0.79% 7.2 +4.28% Total Operating Expense 131.87 112.87 +16.84% 94.38 +39.73% Operating Income 86.47 67.97 +27.22% 49.57 +74.46% Net Income Before Taxes 75.52 59.74 +26.42% 48.32 +56.29% Net Income 56.03 44.51 +25.88% 36.36 +54.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.11 1.86 +13.54% 1.52 +39.05%