Geojit Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 54.11% YoY

Geojit Financial Services Q2 Results Live : Geojit Financial Services declared its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, showcasing a remarkable year-on-year growth. The topline revenue surged by 51.69%, while profit saw an impressive increase of 54.11%, marking a strong quarter for the company.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Geojit reported a revenue growth of 20.74% and a profit increase of 25.88%. This consistent upward trend indicates robust operational performance and effective cost management.
However, it is worth noting that selling, general, and administrative expenses rose significantly, with a 27.32% increase quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 52.14% year-on-year. This rise in expenses could be a point of concern for investors as it may impact profitability in future quarters.
The operating income also reflected positive momentum, rising by 27.22% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 74.46% year-on-year. This growth in operating income is a testament to Geojit's strong market position and effective revenue generation strategies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹2.11, marking a 39.05% increase year-on-year, further showcasing the company's financial health and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.
Geojit Financial Services has demonstrated significant returns in the recent past, with a 9.46% return in the last week, a remarkable 108.88% return over the last six months, and an impressive 111.02% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the company's potential for growth and resilience in the financial market.
As of now, Geojit Financial Services boasts a market capitalization of ₹4145.41 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹159.37 and a low of ₹46.10. The stock's performance reflects investor confidence and the company's strong fundamentals.
Geojit Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|218.35
|180.84
|+20.74%
|143.94
|+51.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|71.51
|56.16
|+27.32%
|47
|+52.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.51
|7.45
|+0.79%
|7.2
|+4.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|131.87
|112.87
|+16.84%
|94.38
|+39.73%
|Operating Income
|86.47
|67.97
|+27.22%
|49.57
|+74.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|75.52
|59.74
|+26.42%
|48.32
|+56.29%
|Net Income
|56.03
|44.51
|+25.88%
|36.36
|+54.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.11
|1.86
|+13.54%
|1.52
|+39.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹56.03Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹218.35Cr
