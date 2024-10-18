Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Geojit Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 54.11% YoY

Geojit Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 54.11% YoY

Livemint

Geojit Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 51.69% YoY & profit increased by 54.11% YoY

Geojit Financial Services Q2 Results Live

Geojit Financial Services Q2 Results Live : Geojit Financial Services declared its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, showcasing a remarkable year-on-year growth. The topline revenue surged by 51.69%, while profit saw an impressive increase of 54.11%, marking a strong quarter for the company.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Geojit reported a revenue growth of 20.74% and a profit increase of 25.88%. This consistent upward trend indicates robust operational performance and effective cost management.

However, it is worth noting that selling, general, and administrative expenses rose significantly, with a 27.32% increase quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 52.14% year-on-year. This rise in expenses could be a point of concern for investors as it may impact profitability in future quarters.

The operating income also reflected positive momentum, rising by 27.22% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 74.46% year-on-year. This growth in operating income is a testament to Geojit's strong market position and effective revenue generation strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 2.11, marking a 39.05% increase year-on-year, further showcasing the company's financial health and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Geojit Financial Services has demonstrated significant returns in the recent past, with a 9.46% return in the last week, a remarkable 108.88% return over the last six months, and an impressive 111.02% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the company's potential for growth and resilience in the financial market.

As of now, Geojit Financial Services boasts a market capitalization of 4145.41 crore, with a 52-week high of 159.37 and a low of 46.10. The stock's performance reflects investor confidence and the company's strong fundamentals.

Geojit Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue218.35180.84+20.74%143.94+51.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total71.5156.16+27.32%47+52.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.517.45+0.79%7.2+4.28%
Total Operating Expense131.87112.87+16.84%94.38+39.73%
Operating Income86.4767.97+27.22%49.57+74.46%
Net Income Before Taxes75.5259.74+26.42%48.32+56.29%
Net Income56.0344.51+25.88%36.36+54.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.111.86+13.54%1.52+39.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹56.03Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹218.35Cr

