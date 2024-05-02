Geojit Financial Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 77.28% YOY

Geojit Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Geojit Financial Services declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 87.82% & the profit increased by 77.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.73% and the profit increased by 37.11%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 45.64% q-o-q & increased by 70.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 43.09% q-o-q & increased by 186.94% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.12 for Q4 which increased by 66.54% Y-o-Y.

Geojit Financial Services has delivered 13.71% return in the last 1 week, 61.13% return in last 6 months and 23.53% YTD return.

Currently the Geojit Financial Services has a market cap of ₹2310.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹98.9 & ₹41.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Geojit Financial Services Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 208.12 152.22 +36.73% 110.81 +87.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 76.85 52.77 +45.64% 45.07 +70.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.52 7.04 +6.82% 7.53 -0.21% Total Operating Expense 134.91 101.05 +33.51% 85.3 +58.17% Operating Income 73.21 51.16 +43.09% 25.51 +186.94% Net Income Before Taxes 66.38 48.14 +37.9% 28.93 +129.47% Net Income 50.58 36.89 +37.11% 28.53 +77.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.12 1.54 +37.49% 1.27 +66.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹50.58Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹208.12Cr

