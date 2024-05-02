Geojit Financial Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 77.28% YOY

Geojit Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Geojit Financial Services declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 87.82% & the profit increased by 77.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.73% and the profit increased by 37.11%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 45.64% q-o-q & increased by 70.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 43.09% q-o-q & increased by 186.94% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.12 for Q4 which increased by 66.54% Y-o-Y.
Geojit Financial Services has delivered 13.71% return in the last 1 week, 61.13% return in last 6 months and 23.53% YTD return.
Currently the Geojit Financial Services has a market cap of ₹2310.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹98.9 & ₹41.8 respectively.
Geojit Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|208.12
|152.22
|+36.73%
|110.81
|+87.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|76.85
|52.77
|+45.64%
|45.07
|+70.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.52
|7.04
|+6.82%
|7.53
|-0.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|134.91
|101.05
|+33.51%
|85.3
|+58.17%
|Operating Income
|73.21
|51.16
|+43.09%
|25.51
|+186.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|66.38
|48.14
|+37.9%
|28.93
|+129.47%
|Net Income
|50.58
|36.89
|+37.11%
|28.53
|+77.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.12
|1.54
|+37.49%
|1.27
|+66.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹50.58Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹208.12Cr
