Geojit Financial Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 77.28% YOY

Geojit Financial Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 77.28% YOY

Livemint

Geojit Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 87.82% YoY & profit increasedby 77.28% YoY

Geojit Financial Services Q4 Results Live

Geojit Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Geojit Financial Services declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 87.82% & the profit increased by 77.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.73% and the profit increased by 37.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 45.64% q-o-q & increased by 70.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 43.09% q-o-q & increased by 186.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.12 for Q4 which increased by 66.54% Y-o-Y.

Geojit Financial Services has delivered 13.71% return in the last 1 week, 61.13% return in last 6 months and 23.53% YTD return.

Currently the Geojit Financial Services has a market cap of 2310.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of 98.9 & 41.8 respectively.

Geojit Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue208.12152.22+36.73%110.81+87.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total76.8552.77+45.64%45.07+70.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.527.04+6.82%7.53-0.21%
Total Operating Expense134.91101.05+33.51%85.3+58.17%
Operating Income73.2151.16+43.09%25.51+186.94%
Net Income Before Taxes66.3848.14+37.9%28.93+129.47%
Net Income50.5836.89+37.11%28.53+77.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.121.54+37.49%1.27+66.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹50.58Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹208.12Cr

