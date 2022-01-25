GE’s sales decline 3%, hit by supply-chain woes

Since taking over as the first outsider to run GE in 2018, Mr. Culp has sold off businesses, overhauled manufacturing practices and decentralized the management of GE’s divisions, making them responsible for their own investments and costs. In November, GE divested its jet-leasing business for more than $30 billion, allowing it to pay down more debt and fold the remainder of GE Capital, its once-massive financial-services business, into the company’s corporate operation.