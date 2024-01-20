G.G. Automotive Gears Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 80.67% YOY

G.G. Automotive Gears, a leading automotive company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The company experienced a significant increase in profit, rising by 80.67% compared to the same quarter last year. This impressive growth can be attributed to a 1.97% increase in revenue year over year.
However, in comparison to the previous quarter, G.G. Automotive Gears witnessed a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue decreased by 18.2% and the profit decreased by 24.35%. Despite this decline, the company's overall performance remains strong, with substantial year-on-year growth.
One of the contributing factors to G.G. Automotive Gears' success is the effective management of their selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses declined by 2.73% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 25.78% year-on-year. This demonstrates the company's commitment to optimizing their operational efficiency.
In terms of operating income, G.G. Automotive Gears faced a decrease of 12.94% quarter-on-quarter but experienced a significant increase of 39.86% year-on-year. This indicates the company's ability to generate higher income from its core business activities.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹1.1, showing a remarkable increase of 54.93% year-on-year. This positive trend in EPS reflects the company's strong financial performance and the value it delivers to its shareholders.
G.G. Automotive Gears Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19.78
|24.19
|-18.2%
|19.4
|+1.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.61
|2.68
|-2.73%
|2.07
|+25.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.77
|1.19
|-35.22%
|0.86
|-10.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|18.07
|22.22
|-18.66%
|18.18
|-0.59%
|Operating Income
|1.71
|1.97
|-12.94%
|1.22
|+39.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.17
|1.55
|-24.43%
|0.62
|+90.37%
|Net Income
|1.02
|1.35
|-24.35%
|0.57
|+80.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.1
|1.71
|-35.67%
|0.71
|+54.93%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.02Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹19.78Cr
