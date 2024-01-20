Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  G.G. Automotive Gears Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 80.67% YOY

G.G. Automotive Gears Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 80.67% YOY

Livemint

G.G. Automotive Gears Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.97% YoY & profit increased by 80.67% YoY

G.G. Automotive Gears Q3 FY24 Results Live

G.G. Automotive Gears, a leading automotive company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The company experienced a significant increase in profit, rising by 80.67% compared to the same quarter last year. This impressive growth can be attributed to a 1.97% increase in revenue year over year.

However, in comparison to the previous quarter, G.G. Automotive Gears witnessed a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue decreased by 18.2% and the profit decreased by 24.35%. Despite this decline, the company's overall performance remains strong, with substantial year-on-year growth.

One of the contributing factors to G.G. Automotive Gears' success is the effective management of their selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses declined by 2.73% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 25.78% year-on-year. This demonstrates the company's commitment to optimizing their operational efficiency.

In terms of operating income, G.G. Automotive Gears faced a decrease of 12.94% quarter-on-quarter but experienced a significant increase of 39.86% year-on-year. This indicates the company's ability to generate higher income from its core business activities.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 1.1, showing a remarkable increase of 54.93% year-on-year. This positive trend in EPS reflects the company's strong financial performance and the value it delivers to its shareholders.

G.G. Automotive Gears Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19.7824.19-18.2%19.4+1.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.612.68-2.73%2.07+25.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.771.19-35.22%0.86-10.19%
Total Operating Expense18.0722.22-18.66%18.18-0.59%
Operating Income1.711.97-12.94%1.22+39.86%
Net Income Before Taxes1.171.55-24.43%0.62+90.37%
Net Income1.021.35-24.35%0.57+80.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.11.71-35.67%0.71+54.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.02Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹19.78Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.