G.G. Automotive Gears Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 80.67% YOY

G.G. Automotive Gears, a leading automotive company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The company experienced a significant increase in profit, rising by 80.67% compared to the same quarter last year. This impressive growth can be attributed to a 1.97% increase in revenue year over year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, in comparison to the previous quarter, G.G. Automotive Gears witnessed a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue decreased by 18.2% and the profit decreased by 24.35%. Despite this decline, the company's overall performance remains strong, with substantial year-on-year growth.

One of the contributing factors to G.G. Automotive Gears' success is the effective management of their selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses declined by 2.73% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 25.78% year-on-year. This demonstrates the company's commitment to optimizing their operational efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of operating income, G.G. Automotive Gears faced a decrease of 12.94% quarter-on-quarter but experienced a significant increase of 39.86% year-on-year. This indicates the company's ability to generate higher income from its core business activities.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹1.1, showing a remarkable increase of 54.93% year-on-year. This positive trend in EPS reflects the company's strong financial performance and the value it delivers to its shareholders.

G.G. Automotive Gears Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19.78 24.19 -18.2% 19.4 +1.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.61 2.68 -2.73% 2.07 +25.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.77 1.19 -35.22% 0.86 -10.19% Total Operating Expense 18.07 22.22 -18.66% 18.18 -0.59% Operating Income 1.71 1.97 -12.94% 1.22 +39.86% Net Income Before Taxes 1.17 1.55 -24.43% 0.62 +90.37% Net Income 1.02 1.35 -24.35% 0.57 +80.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.1 1.71 -35.67% 0.71 +54.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.02Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹19.78Cr

