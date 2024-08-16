Gian Life Care Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 64.9% YOY

Gian Life Care Q1 Results Live : Gian Life Care has announced its Q1 results on 14 August, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline has decreased by 18.38% year-over-year, while the profit has plunged by 64.9% during the same period. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a steep decline of 56.94%, and the profit plummeted by an alarming 95.69%.
The company has made notable strides in managing its expenses. The Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses have declined by 41.16% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 28.35% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses, however, was not enough to offset the significant drop in revenue and profit.
Operating income also took a hit, falling by 96.48% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 72.94% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.09, reflecting a 64% decrease year-over-year.
Despite these disappointing quarterly results, Gian Life Care has delivered a 3.63% return in the last week, an 8.44% return over the last six months, and a 17.78% return year-to-date. These figures suggest that the company's stock has shown resilience in the market despite the recent financial setbacks.
Currently, Gian Life Care has a market capitalization of ₹24.18 Crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹29, while its 52-week low is ₹18.28. Investors and analysts will be closely watching Gian Life Care's performance in the coming quarters to see if it can bounce back from this challenging period.
Gian Life Care Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.98
|4.6
|-56.94%
|2.43
|-18.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.16
|0.26
|-41.16%
|0.22
|-28.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.12
|0.11
|+5.98%
|0.13
|-7.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.88
|1.67
|+12.52%
|2.05
|-8.2%
|Operating Income
|0.1
|2.93
|-96.48%
|0.38
|-72.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.15
|3.02
|-95%
|0.4
|-62.46%
|Net Income
|0.09
|2.13
|-95.69%
|0.26
|-64.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.09
|2.07
|-95.65%
|0.25
|-64%
