Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gian Life Care Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 64.9% YOY

Gian Life Care Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 64.9% YOY

Livemint

Gian Life Care Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 18.38% YoY & profit decreased by 64.9% YoY

Gian Life Care Q1 Results Live

Gian Life Care Q1 Results Live : Gian Life Care has announced its Q1 results on 14 August, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline has decreased by 18.38% year-over-year, while the profit has plunged by 64.9% during the same period. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a steep decline of 56.94%, and the profit plummeted by an alarming 95.69%.

The company has made notable strides in managing its expenses. The Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses have declined by 41.16% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 28.35% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses, however, was not enough to offset the significant drop in revenue and profit.

Operating income also took a hit, falling by 96.48% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 72.94% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.09, reflecting a 64% decrease year-over-year.

Despite these disappointing quarterly results, Gian Life Care has delivered a 3.63% return in the last week, an 8.44% return over the last six months, and a 17.78% return year-to-date. These figures suggest that the company's stock has shown resilience in the market despite the recent financial setbacks.

Currently, Gian Life Care has a market capitalization of 24.18 Crore. The company's 52-week high is 29, while its 52-week low is 18.28. Investors and analysts will be closely watching Gian Life Care's performance in the coming quarters to see if it can bounce back from this challenging period.

Gian Life Care Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.984.6-56.94%2.43-18.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.160.26-41.16%0.22-28.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.120.11+5.98%0.13-7.48%
Total Operating Expense1.881.67+12.52%2.05-8.2%
Operating Income0.12.93-96.48%0.38-72.94%
Net Income Before Taxes0.153.02-95%0.4-62.46%
Net Income0.092.13-95.69%0.26-64.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.092.07-95.65%0.25-64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.09Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.98Cr

