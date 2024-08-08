GIC Housing Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 22.57% YOY

GIC Housing Finance Q1 Results Live : GIC Housing Finance declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.05% & the profit increased by 22.57% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.35% and the profit decreased by 27.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.14% q-o-q & decreased by 6.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 40.71% q-o-q & increased by 10.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.92 for Q1 which increased by 47.65% Y-o-Y.
GIC Housing Finance has delivered -10.83% return in the last 1 week, -7.84% return in last 6 months and 9.83% YTD return.
Currently the GIC Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹1269 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹292.4 & ₹174.45 respectively.
GIC Housing Finance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|273.94
|260.03
|+5.35%
|268.43
|+2.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.94
|15.76
|+1.14%
|17.06
|-6.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.65
|3.83
|-4.7%
|3.67
|-0.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|230.25
|186.34
|+23.56%
|229.06
|+0.52%
|Operating Income
|43.69
|73.69
|-40.71%
|39.37
|+10.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|46.91
|79.21
|-40.78%
|41.93
|+11.88%
|Net Income
|38.99
|53.67
|-27.35%
|31.81
|+22.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.92
|7.19
|+51.8%
|7.4
|+47.65%
