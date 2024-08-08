GIC Housing Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 22.57% YOY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
GIC Housing Finance Q1 Results Live : GIC Housing Finance declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.05% & the profit increased by 22.57% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.35% and the profit decreased by 27.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.14% q-o-q & decreased by 6.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 40.71% q-o-q & increased by 10.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.92 for Q1 which increased by 47.65% Y-o-Y.

GIC Housing Finance has delivered -10.83% return in the last 1 week, -7.84% return in last 6 months and 9.83% YTD return.

Currently the GIC Housing Finance has a market cap of 1269 Cr and 52wk high/low of 292.4 & 174.45 respectively.

GIC Housing Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue273.94260.03+5.35%268.43+2.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.9415.76+1.14%17.06-6.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.653.83-4.7%3.67-0.54%
Total Operating Expense230.25186.34+23.56%229.06+0.52%
Operating Income43.6973.69-40.71%39.37+10.97%
Net Income Before Taxes46.9179.21-40.78%41.93+11.88%
Net Income38.9953.67-27.35%31.81+22.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.927.19+51.8%7.4+47.65%
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
