GIC Housing Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 22.57% YOY

GIC Housing Finance Q1 Results Live : GIC Housing Finance declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.05% & the profit increased by 22.57% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.35% and the profit decreased by 27.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.14% q-o-q & decreased by 6.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 40.71% q-o-q & increased by 10.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.92 for Q1 which increased by 47.65% Y-o-Y.

GIC Housing Finance has delivered -10.83% return in the last 1 week, -7.84% return in last 6 months and 9.83% YTD return.

Currently the GIC Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹1269 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹292.4 & ₹174.45 respectively.

GIC Housing Finance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 273.94 260.03 +5.35% 268.43 +2.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.94 15.76 +1.14% 17.06 -6.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.65 3.83 -4.7% 3.67 -0.54% Total Operating Expense 230.25 186.34 +23.56% 229.06 +0.52% Operating Income 43.69 73.69 -40.71% 39.37 +10.97% Net Income Before Taxes 46.91 79.21 -40.78% 41.93 +11.88% Net Income 38.99 53.67 -27.35% 31.81 +22.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.92 7.19 +51.8% 7.4 +47.65%