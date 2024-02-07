GIC Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 45.5% YOY

GIC Housing Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.02% & the profit decreased by 45.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.42% and the profit increased by 18.09%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.46% q-o-q & increased by 21.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.7% q-o-q & decreased by 52.13% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.69 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 15.58% Y-o-Y.
GIC Housing Finance has delivered 8.74% return in the last 1 week, 31.76% return in the last 6 months, and 25.77% YTD return.
Currently, GIC Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹1453.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹292.4 & ₹144.5 respectively.
GIC Housing Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|261.11
|267.59
|-2.42%
|280.81
|-7.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.88
|14.25
|+18.46%
|13.92
|+21.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.9
|3.62
|+7.73%
|2
|+95%
|Total Operating Expense
|220.48
|229.51
|-3.93%
|195.93
|+12.53%
|Operating Income
|40.63
|38.08
|+6.7%
|84.88
|-52.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.36
|40.63
|+4.26%
|88.21
|-51.98%
|Net Income
|35.65
|30.19
|+18.09%
|65.41
|-45.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.69
|7.88
|+10.29%
|10.3
|-15.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹35.65Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹261.11Cr
