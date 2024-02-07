Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GIC Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 45.5% YOY

GIC Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 45.5% YOY

Livemint

GIC Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.02% YoY & profit decreased by 45.5% YoY

GIC Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

GIC Housing Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.02% & the profit decreased by 45.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.42% and the profit increased by 18.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.46% q-o-q & increased by 21.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.7% q-o-q & decreased by 52.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.69 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 15.58% Y-o-Y.

GIC Housing Finance has delivered 8.74% return in the last 1 week, 31.76% return in the last 6 months, and 25.77% YTD return.

Currently, GIC Housing Finance has a market cap of 1453.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 292.4 & 144.5 respectively.

GIC Housing Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue261.11267.59-2.42%280.81-7.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.8814.25+18.46%13.92+21.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.93.62+7.73%2+95%
Total Operating Expense220.48229.51-3.93%195.93+12.53%
Operating Income40.6338.08+6.7%84.88-52.13%
Net Income Before Taxes42.3640.63+4.26%88.21-51.98%
Net Income35.6530.19+18.09%65.41-45.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.697.88+10.29%10.3-15.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.65Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹261.11Cr

