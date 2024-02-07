GIC Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 45.5% YOY

GIC Housing Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.02% & the profit decreased by 45.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.42% and the profit increased by 18.09%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.46% q-o-q & increased by 21.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.7% q-o-q & decreased by 52.13% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹8.69 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 15.58% Y-o-Y.

GIC Housing Finance has delivered 8.74% return in the last 1 week, 31.76% return in the last 6 months, and 25.77% YTD return.

Currently, GIC Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹1453.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹292.4 & ₹144.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GIC Housing Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 261.11 267.59 -2.42% 280.81 -7.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.88 14.25 +18.46% 13.92 +21.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.9 3.62 +7.73% 2 +95% Total Operating Expense 220.48 229.51 -3.93% 195.93 +12.53% Operating Income 40.63 38.08 +6.7% 84.88 -52.13% Net Income Before Taxes 42.36 40.63 +4.26% 88.21 -51.98% Net Income 35.65 30.19 +18.09% 65.41 -45.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.69 7.88 +10.29% 10.3 -15.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹35.65Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹261.11Cr

