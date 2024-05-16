GIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.54% YOY

GIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.52% YoY & profit increased by 2.54% YoY

GIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : GIC Housing Finance declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.52% & the profit increased by 2.54% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.41% and the profit increased by 50.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.64% q-o-q & decreased by 29.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 81.37% q-o-q & increased by 3.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.19 for Q4 which decreased by 18.85% Y-o-Y.

GIC Housing Finance has delivered 1.39% return in the last 1 week, 13.08% return in the last 6 months, and -1.68% YTD return.

Currently, GIC Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹1135.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹292.4 & ₹164.6 respectively.

The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹4.5. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.

GIC Housing Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 260.03 261.11 -0.41% 281.17 -7.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.76 16.88 -6.64% 22.51 -29.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.83 3.9 -1.79% 3.47 +10.37% Total Operating Expense 186.34 220.48 -15.48% 209.98 -11.26% Operating Income 73.69 40.63 +81.37% 71.19 +3.51% Net Income Before Taxes 79.21 42.36 +86.99% 77.57 +2.11% Net Income 53.67 35.65 +50.55% 52.34 +2.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.19 8.69 -17.26% 8.86 -18.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹53.67Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹260.03Cr

