GIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.54% YOY

GIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.54% YOY

Livemint

GIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.52% YoY & profit increased by 2.54% YoY

GIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live

GIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : GIC Housing Finance declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.52% & the profit increased by 2.54% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.41% and the profit increased by 50.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.64% q-o-q & decreased by 29.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 81.37% q-o-q & increased by 3.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.19 for Q4 which decreased by 18.85% Y-o-Y.

GIC Housing Finance has delivered 1.39% return in the last 1 week, 13.08% return in the last 6 months, and -1.68% YTD return.

Currently, GIC Housing Finance has a market cap of 1135.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of 292.4 & 164.6 respectively.

The company has also declared a final dividend of 4.5. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.

GIC Housing Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue260.03261.11-0.41%281.17-7.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.7616.88-6.64%22.51-29.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.833.9-1.79%3.47+10.37%
Total Operating Expense186.34220.48-15.48%209.98-11.26%
Operating Income73.6940.63+81.37%71.19+3.51%
Net Income Before Taxes79.2142.36+86.99%77.57+2.11%
Net Income53.6735.65+50.55%52.34+2.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.198.69-17.26%8.86-18.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹53.67Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹260.03Cr

