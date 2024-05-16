GIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.54% YOY

GIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : GIC Housing Finance declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.52% & the profit increased by 2.54% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.41% and the profit increased by 50.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.64% q-o-q & decreased by 29.99% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 81.37% q-o-q & increased by 3.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.19 for Q4 which decreased by 18.85% Y-o-Y.
GIC Housing Finance has delivered 1.39% return in the last 1 week, 13.08% return in the last 6 months, and -1.68% YTD return.
Currently, GIC Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹1135.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹292.4 & ₹164.6 respectively.
The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹4.5. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.
GIC Housing Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|260.03
|261.11
|-0.41%
|281.17
|-7.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.76
|16.88
|-6.64%
|22.51
|-29.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.83
|3.9
|-1.79%
|3.47
|+10.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|186.34
|220.48
|-15.48%
|209.98
|-11.26%
|Operating Income
|73.69
|40.63
|+81.37%
|71.19
|+3.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|79.21
|42.36
|+86.99%
|77.57
|+2.11%
|Net Income
|53.67
|35.65
|+50.55%
|52.34
|+2.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.19
|8.69
|-17.26%
|8.86
|-18.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹53.67Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹260.03Cr
