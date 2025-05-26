GIC Re Q4 net profit falls by 17% to ₹2,183 crore

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) GIC Re on Monday posted a 17 per cent decline in net profit to ₹2,183 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The state-owned reinsurance company had earned ₹2,642 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

During the quarter, the company collected a gross premium of ₹10,367 crore against ₹8,724 crore in the year-ago period, GIC Re said in a filing.

Total income of the re-insurer rose to ₹11,364 crore in the March quarter compared to ₹9,222 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, the company booked an underwriting loss of ₹392 crore as against a profit of ₹570 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board recommended a dividend of ₹10 (or 200 per cent) per equity share on the face value of ₹5 each for 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

For the full fiscal, GIC Re recorded a 3 per cent rise in net profit to ₹6,701 crore from ₹6,497 crore in the preceding financial year.

Gross Premium Income of the company improved to ₹41,154 crore for the year ended March 2025 as compared to ₹37,182 crore for FY24.

The solvency Ratio increased to 3.70 from 3.25 at the end of March 2024.

Total assets of the company rose to ₹1,87,616 crore against ₹1,78,286 crore in the previous year.