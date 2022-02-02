Gilead’s revenue declines on waning sales of Covid-19 drug

The decline in revenue was led by a drop in sales of remdesivir, which sells under the brand name Veklury. The company said sales are generally affected by Covid-19-related rates of infections and hospitalizations. The surge in hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant in the fall slowed down as the less-virulent Omicron variant took hold. The Omicron variant has caused greater numbers of infections but lower rates of hospitalization where remdesivir is used the most.