Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gillette India Q1 FY24 results: profit rise by 35.74% YoY

Gillette India Q1 FY24 results: profit rise by 35.74% YoY

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 01:54 AM IST Livemint

Gillette India Q1 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 12.04% YoY & profit increased by 35.74% YoY

Gillette India Q1 FY24 Results

Gillette India declared their Q1 FY24 results on 29 Aug, 2023. The topline increased by 12.04% & the profit increased by 35.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.06% and the profit decreased by 10.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 37.91% q-o-q & decreased by 7.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.07% q-o-q & increased by 31.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 28.15 for Q1 FY24 which increased by 35.72% Y-o-Y.

Gillette India has delivered 1.8% return in the last 1 week, 18.4% return in last 6 months and 9.73% YTD return.

Currently the Gillette India has a market cap of 17996.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5968 & 4135.25 respectively.

As of 31 Aug, 2023 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Aug, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 01:54 AM IST
