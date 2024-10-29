Gillette India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 43.5% YoY

Gillette India Q1 Results Live : Gillette India declared its Q1 results on 28 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a significant topline increase of 17.12% year-on-year. The company's profit surged by an impressive 43.5% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Gillette India reported a revenue growth of 21.15% and a profit increase of 14.69%. This quarter's results reflect the company's strong market position and effective operational strategies.

Despite rising selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 4.17% quarter-on-quarter and 3.38% year-on-year, Gillette India managed to enhance its operating income by 11.69% quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 46.81% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹40.82, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 43.53%. This growth in EPS underscores the company’s strong profitability and efficient capital management.

In terms of market performance, Gillette India has experienced a -1.59% return in the last week, but has shown impressive gains of 37.19% over the past six months and 32.12% year-to-date. The company's current market capitalization is ₹27,748.27 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹9,560 and a low of ₹5,921.49.

As of 29 October 2024, the company's outlook appears positive, with one analyst covering Gillette India having assigned a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is also to Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Gillette India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 781.82 645.33 +21.15% 667.55 +17.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 161.55 155.09 +4.17% 156.27 +3.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.24 21.2 -9.25% 20.09 -4.23% Total Operating Expense 610.57 492 +24.1% 550.9 +10.83% Operating Income 171.25 153.33 +11.69% 116.65 +46.81% Net Income Before Taxes 177.25 155.23 +14.19% 125.16 +41.62% Net Income 133.01 115.97 +14.69% 92.69 +43.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 40.82 35.59 +14.7% 28.44 +43.53%