Gillette India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 43.5% YoY

Published29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Gillette India Q1 Results Live

Gillette India Q1 Results Live : Gillette India declared its Q1 results on 28 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a significant topline increase of 17.12% year-on-year. The company's profit surged by an impressive 43.5% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Gillette India reported a revenue growth of 21.15% and a profit increase of 14.69%. This quarter's results reflect the company's strong market position and effective operational strategies.

Despite rising selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 4.17% quarter-on-quarter and 3.38% year-on-year, Gillette India managed to enhance its operating income by 11.69% quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 46.81% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 40.82, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 43.53%. This growth in EPS underscores the company’s strong profitability and efficient capital management.

In terms of market performance, Gillette India has experienced a -1.59% return in the last week, but has shown impressive gains of 37.19% over the past six months and 32.12% year-to-date. The company's current market capitalization is 27,748.27 Crores, with a 52-week high of 9,560 and a low of 5,921.49.

As of 29 October 2024, the company's outlook appears positive, with one analyst covering Gillette India having assigned a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is also to Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Gillette India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue781.82645.33+21.15%667.55+17.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total161.55155.09+4.17%156.27+3.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.2421.2-9.25%20.09-4.23%
Total Operating Expense610.57492+24.1%550.9+10.83%
Operating Income171.25153.33+11.69%116.65+46.81%
Net Income Before Taxes177.25155.23+14.19%125.16+41.62%
Net Income133.01115.97+14.69%92.69+43.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS40.8235.59+14.7%28.44+43.53%
FAQs
₹133.01Cr
₹781.82Cr
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
